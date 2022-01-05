Pontotoc County Veterans affairs officer Mack Huey said he has recently placed a container to help folks in the county to have a place to put their flags that are worn out. A flag is retired symbolically by the Girl Scouts at the Memorial Day services, but it is impossible to retire all of them on that day.
“This will give the people in Pontotoc a place to bring their flag year around,” Huey said.
Do you know how to properly retire your flag? There are specific steps you must go through to ensure
Fold the flag properly into a triangle. This should be done with two people to ensure the flag is not dropped or damaged.
Place the flag on a fire that is built specifically to retire the flag.
Everyone in attendance should salute or place their hands over their hearts and at least one person present should say the Pledge of Allegiance.
Remain silent for a brief time while the flag is completely burned.
Extinguish the fire carefully.
If you don’t wish to burn it, there are other ways.
Buried. Use a respectful wooden box that tightly seals around the flag. Fold the flag properly and bury it underground. You may even decide to use a patriotic marker over the burial location.
Recycled. Specific organizations, like American Flag Recycling can take your nylon flag for proper disposal so that it doesn't release hazardous gases when it burns.
However, if you don’t wish to go through all this yourself, you have an alternative, just drop your flag by the receptacle in the courthouse.