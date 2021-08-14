In a previous column I discussed factors that should be considered before choosing, purchasing, and applying insecticides. Today, we will put that new knowledge to work by discussing three common and sometimes dangerous pests: fleas, ticks, and chiggers. The information contained in this article is based on the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication “Control Insect Pests in and around the Home Lawn”.
Fleas, ticks, and chiggers are parasites, meaning they must rely on a host animal for survival. No one wants to be the host for a creepy parasite. I will now discuss methods to prevent and avoid this situation.
Fleas
Adult fleas spend most of their time on host animals which commonly include dogs, cats, and other mammals. The adult females often lay eggs when the host animal is resting, causing the eggs to fall into the bedding area. The resulting larvae feed on dander, dried blood, and other organic matter that is in the bedding area. After several weeks the larvae enter the pupa stage and later emerge as adults. The adults then hop onto another host to continue the cycle.
When fleas become an issue in the home lawn a three part strategy is needed.
The first step includes controlling adult fleas on household pets. This can be accomplished by using flea collars and various dips and sprays. If treatment is not an option, the animal should be prevented from entering the area where fleas are being controlled.
The second step involves treating bedding areas and indoor areas frequented by pets. Special attention with insecticide treatments must be made where animals are known to frequent.
The last step is to control fleas in infested lawn areas. Insecticide applications can be applied either from sprays or granular treatments. Insecticides including bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gone), imidacloprid+cyfluthrin (Bayer Complete Insect Killer), and permethrin (Hi-Yield 38 Plus) are effective.
Ticks
There are several species of ticks that live in Mississippi. Some of these species can spread serious diseases. Avoiding contact with ticks is a very serious matter.
The first step in tick control is to prevent them from attaching to pets. There are a variety of products that can be obtained from veterinarians that are very effective.
The next step to control ticks is prevent stray pets and wildlife from entering the lawn area. This can be accomplished by limiting food sources that could attract unwanted animals. Fences are also affective in excluding wildlife and stray animals from small areas.
Lawns that are infested with ticks can be effectively treated with liquid insecticide treatments. The entire lawn should be treated. Special attention should be given to areas of tall vegetation, wildlife trails, and along the exterior of buildings. Insecticides containing bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon), gama-cyhalothrin (Triazicide Insect Killer), and permethrin (Hi-Yield 38 Plus) are effective.
Precautions should be taken when entering wooded or grassy areas. Wearing long pants, boots, and tucking pant legs into boots can be helpful. Repellents containing permethrin and DEET can be very effective. Repellents with permethrin should only be applied to clothing, never directly to exposed skin.
Chiggers
Chiggers are also known as redbugs. We have all experienced the intense itching from chigger bites. Chiggers are mites that live in tall grass and wooded areas. Immature chigger larvae are responsible for the painful bites. The adults feed on other mites, insect eggs, microbes, and organic material.
Chigger larvae attach themselves to a passing animal host, which often includes humans. After feeding several days the chigger will detach, fall to the ground, and then develop into an adult.
The key to controlling chiggers is to keep a well maintained lawn. Regular mowing and controlling brush will remove prime chigger habitat. If you enjoy walking in the wooded areas, mowing along trails will reduce contact with chiggers.
Fortunately the same insecticide sprays that control ticks will control chiggers as well. Insecticides containing bifenthrin (Ortho Bug-B-Gon), gama-cyhalothrin (Triazicide Insect Killer), and permethrin (Hi-Yield 38 Plus) are effective.
Being knowledgeable and taking proactive measures can help prevent contact with fleas, ticks, and chiggers. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication 2331, Control of Insect Pests in and around the Home Lawn, for insecticide brand names, application rates, and general instructions for application. Always read and follow label instructions before buying and applying insecticides.
This publication and many others can be obtained from the Mississippi State University Extension office in Pontotoc at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Dr., or online at http://extension.msstate.edu/.