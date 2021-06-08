The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Benton County in northeastern Mississippi... Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi... Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi...
Until 300 PM CDT.
At 1112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... New Albany, Pontotoc, Ripley, Blue Mountain, Ecru, Keownville, New Harmony, Etta, Pinedale, Gravestown, Bethlehem, Randolph, Sherman, Thaxton, Hickory Flat, Algoma, Potts Camp, Myrtle, Dumas and Toccopola.
RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
A Flash Flood watch continues until 7 p.m. CDT
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
..Flash flooding is possible across north Mississippi and southeast Arkansas through this afternoon...
.An organized band of showers and thunderstorms has developed to over north Mississippi and is showing signs of expanding and intensifying. Rainfall rates are currently in the 2 to 4 inch per hour range and could increase. The flash flood threat is expected to ramp up quickly and persist through the early afternoon hours. Any areas that receive more than an hour or two of heavy rainfall could be impacted by flash flooding today.