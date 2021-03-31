Are y’all enjoying your spring? Red bud trees are wearing their beautiful pink gowns, and dogwood trees are getting robed in white, while veils of green are adoring other trees.
New life is just popping out every where. Including in my cat world. My little Bernice had her first litter of kitties last week and my Cleopatra is winding down her last few days before her kittens come.
Now Cleopatra is my queen cat. She has to have a special place for her little furry bundles of joy to be born. So I fixed her box in the linen closet in the bathroom. It is snug and warm in there and I can monitor her. I quite often put her in the box just so she can calm down and relax and know that is her place. I shut the door so she will feel safe.The door sometimes doesn’t shut right so I move our roll around radiator heater in front of it. No need to have heat these days since the weather is so warm.
Anyway one day recently I put her in her safe place thinking she was about to have her kittens. But when I went in to wash my hands, I heard her at the door, so I cracked it open. She poked her head out and I figured she would be under my feet in a moment. But she didn’t come out. I heard her draw her breath in and sigh. I laughed. “Are you so fat that you can’t get out of the closet?” I crooned as I opened the door wider. She sallied forth and came and rubbed against my legs. She is a good cat. I can’t wait to see what her kittens look like.
The spring mornings have been filled with the tune of the robin on the breeze. A lot of the birds have moved back for the summer, but above the quiet coo of the morning dove the robin has a cheery note that just makes you smile. It is a great way to greet the new day.
Now spring means we can get outside at night too. One night not too long ago I put my chair on the dock in front of my house facing the western sky to enjoy eating my supper. The smiling moon was setting between the tree trunks. I sighed contentedly and looked up. The diamond stars were glittering on the branches of the oak tree like little white Christmas lights. It was prettier than anything we have ever decorated.
I promised myself one more time, that I’d spend more time picking flowers this year. You know Robert Herrick reminded us to “Gather ye rosebuds while ye may …” So Saturday afternoon I had Jon help me cut some red bud tree branches and put them in water for later. Sunday afternoon I set my porch and the kitchen and bathroom and my bed side table aglow with them and the pretty daffodils. In each of my little arrangements I included a small branch of sweet gum because their pungent little leaves are shining out from fat buds. It makes me think of playing under grandmama’s sweet gum tree when I was a kid.
Monday when I drove into work I noticed the red clover beginning to bloom. So Monday afternoon, I stopped and cut some of those and some yellow star flowers as well as some white clover. They were put in a pretty yellow vase and sit on my kitchen window sill.
Tuesday morning I saw some wild daisies beginning to peek out, so I stopped Tuesday afternoon and picked some of them to put in the hall and I put some flowers on Jon’s shelf so he can enjoy the smell of spring as well.
Wednesday I saw the purple wisteria that takes up the trees beginning to droop their pretty grape like petals and so I stopped and cut some of them to go on my mantle in the living room, and then Thursday morning I wandered to the northern part of the hill and picked some small branches with the new little green leaves peeking out.
So with all the other flowers about to show out with their petals, if you see a crazy woman on the side of the road with scissors, it’s just me getting a few more blooms while I may because time does indeed fly.