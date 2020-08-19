Are you wondering how you can help the school children? Well pack a bag full of school supplies and leave them in the police car parked in front of the Ecru Town Hall.
Are you wondering what kinds of school supplies? Even with computers students still have to write things down on paper, so they need pencils, pens and paper. Consider also markers and colored pencils for those in art class as well as colors and scissors for those in the younger grades. And a ream of plain copy paper might not be a bad idea either. Even if you have unused packages of notebook paper or composition books that you have never written in or pencils or pens that are new laying around your home, bring them on.
Ecru police chief Matt Stringer said he will once again be asking folks to step up and help pack his patrol car full of supplies for the students at North Pontotoc.
“This is a very unusual year,” he noted as he watched the rain come down in sheets. “They say some 25 percent of the students are studying virtual, so there won’t be as many students physically in the classrooms.”
But strenuous cleaning and extra care in cleaning due to Covid-19 will be practiced throughout the day. For this reason, teachers will need extra cleaning supplies. The drinking fountains have been removed and will be replaced with water filling stations. Until that happens, the school will need extra bottled water.
“They also need hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies like chloral wipes and Lysol,” noted Chief Sringer. The soft spoken officer also has a soft heart for the children in the community. “This is a way for us to keep serving and helping the kinds in a positive way. We go into places all the time where parents can’t afford to buy even the basic supplies and this helps the teachers from having to buy them.”
Stringer is confident the community will come forward to help, “we had to empty the car three times last year,” he said. “We alway shave good community support here and the teachers always appreciate seeing the supplies we are able to provide.”
So if you want to help out the least of these that God cares for the most, open your heart and your wallet and bring supplies to the Ecru Patrol car. Right now, you have until August 31 to bring supplies. If there is an overwhelming outpouring of goods, with folks wanting to bring more, it may be extended like last year. Keep tuned into the Progress for further news.