Want to keep up with the latest 2019 primary election results as they come into the Progress? We will be posting numbers on the contested races in Pontotoc County. Click here to keep up with the results live as they come in.
Contested races include: East Side Constable (it will be tagged Pontotoc Constable district 1):
Democratic candidates are, Jamie Mahan, Travis Pickering, Travarious “T” Wheeler and Sonnie Rock Williams; Republican candidates are incumbent Tommy Corbin and Neal Davis.
County Surveyor Democratic candidates are incumbent Jimmy Caldwell and David Sharp. There are no Republican contenders.
East Side Justice Court Judge (tagged Justice Court Judge 1) include Democratic candidates incumbent David Hall and Robert Wages. There are no Republican contenders.
Third District Supervisor Democratic candidates are incumbent Brad Ward and Gary Lynn Washington. There are no Republican contenders.