Halloween is an exciting time for children. Children enjoy dressing up, receiving candy, and having family time and adventure. Parents can help ensure that children stay safe while having fun. Although Halloween may be celebrated differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents still need to provide safe guidelines. Here are some tips for parents offered by the American Academy of Pediatrics:
- Avoid large groups or clusters at doorways and other places.
- Consider handing out packaged treat bags rather than individual candies.
- Wipe outer wrappings of treats with sanitizing cloths before your child touches them.
- Have children wash their hands before and after trick-or-treating.
- Look for outdoor events your child can attend, rather than indoor events such as haunted houses.
- When planning costumes, make sure face paint and make-up are non-toxic.
- Use child-safe carving tools for carving pumpkins; or have the child draw on the pumpkin with markers and let the parent do the carving.
- Offer non-edible treats for children with food allergies.
- Choose toys and candies that are not a choking hazard for small children.
- Ask children to wait until they get home to eat candy so that parents can inspect the candy first. To help children wait before eating the candy, provide a light meal or snack before they go trick-or-treating.
- Inspect commercially wrapped candy for signs of tampering or tears in wrappers; Throw away candy that looks suspicious.
Halloween can pose special risks for children with food allergies, since many individually wrapped miniature candy items do not have ingredient labels for parents to read and may have different ingredients than the full-size candy of the same name and brand. This can make it impossible to know if the candy is safe for a child with food allergies. In addition, many candies contain peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, soy, and wheat which are some of the more common food allergies. The Food Allergy Research and Education, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote food allergy education and research, created the Teal Pumpkin Project. The Teal Pumpkin Project providessignage that can be placed in front of homes signifying they have non-food Halloween treats. The Teal Pumpkin Project website offers allergy-friendly recipes, ideas for non-food treats, coloring and activity pages for download, and other resources.
