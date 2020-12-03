Since the onset of the Coronavirus, consumers are preparing more food at home. Knowing how to safely prepare foods at home is critical to preventing foodborne illness. Research shows that consumers tend to underestimate the importance of reading and following package directions. This can be especially problematic when preparing frozen foods. For example, the Minnesota Department of Health recently issued consumer advisory statements due to Salmonella outbreaks associated with frozen chicken entrees, urging consumers to cook products containing raw meat or poultry in the oven rather than the microwave.
Consumers have so many frozen food choices to pick from and package directions can vary considerably depending on the type product and whether the product contains raw or partially cooked ingredients or is ready-to-eat. Food manufacturers spend considerable time and money on packaging and testing products so that they are safe and of good quality when prepared by the end user. It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for preparing the product, and not rely on how the food looks. Although frozen foods may have grill marks and may appear to be cooked, they need to be cooked according to package directions and handled as you would a raw food product. In addition, instructions are developed for specific microwave wattages. Cooking time may vary if the wattage of your microwave is different. Therefore, it is best to use a food thermometer to be sure the food has reached a safe temperature before eating.
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service also recommends following the same food safety guidelines for frozen food as you would a fresh raw food product, including washing your hands before and after handling the product, and using a food thermometer. Consumers should be especially careful when preparing foods for “at-risk” populations such as children, elderly, and those with lower immunity. A study by USDA found that 97% of participants did not properly wash their hands before, during, and after preparing frozen foods. Poor handwashing is a leading cause of foodborne illness.
USDA recommends using a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of frozen meat and poultry products and cooking to the following temperatures:
- Beef, pork, lamb, and veal products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F.
- Ground meats (beef, pork, lamb, and veal) should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.
- Poultry (whole or ground) should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F.
In summary, here are some important food safety reminders when preparing frozen foods:
- Wash your hands before and after handling frozen food products.
- Follow the same food-safe protocols when handling frozen foods that you would when handling non-frozen raw meat or poultry products.
- Just because a frozen product has a breading or grill marks on it, does not mean it is fully cooked.
- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cooking the product.
- Frozen products that are not ready-to-eat are labeled “Ready to Cook” or “Oven Ready” and should be cooked to a safe internal temperature before eating.
- Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of food before eating it. If the food has not reached a safe internal temperature, continue cooking and recheck.
- Cook all frozen vegetables to 165°F even if you plan to add them to a cold dish. Frozen produce can contain microorganisms that cause illness
References and Resources:
University of Minnesota Extension (2018). Follow Package Instructions When Cooking Frozen Foods. Retrieved from extension.umn.edu
USDA Food Safety and inspection Service (2020). Preparing Frozen Food. Retrieved from https://www.fsis.usda.gov/