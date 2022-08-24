Two of our three area football teams won their jamboree games this week, and they're all preparing for the official start of the regular season, this Friday.
North Pontotoc Vikings
The North Pontotoc Vikings are preparing for their Week 1 game against Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. They defeated an always strong Water Valley team on the road last Friday, in a jamboree tune-up.
The Vikings put together a string of connections to march down the field on their second possession, with quarteback Reece Kentner hitting Tyler Pickens for the touchdown. The Blue Devils drove down for a touchdown, but missed the PAT attempt, leaving the Vikings up 7-6 with 1:24 left in the first quarter. Kentner hit a long pass, connecting with Winn Navarrete, despite Blue Devil interference, for a quick first down before landing another pass to Romeo Cornejo in the endzone to end the first half up 14-6.
The Vikings got things started fast in the second half with Holden Little stepping up on defense with an interception on the Blue Devil’s opening drive. The Vikings kept the momentum rolling with another strong drive that resulted in touchdown number two for Pickens, putting the Vikings up 21-6. The Blue Devils managed one more touchdown but ran out of time resulting in a 21-12 Viking victory.
Head Coach, Andy Crotwell, said the Vikings had good practices leading into the season, and the Norsemen are looking forward to their first game.
“Our ones (starters) went against each other for the first time today, and we saw some good things,” Crotwell said, speaking last Tuesday (Aug. 16). “TCPS is a well coached team, and they have a good, 12-month program, so we know they’ll be ready,” said Crotwell. The 1A TCPS Eagles have a reputation for playing sound, fundamental football. They play bigger than a 1A school.
“We’re expecting a good, solid opponent,” said Crotwell.
After opening losses to Clarksdale and Evangelical Christian (Tennessee) last season, TCPS won out. They got thumped in the first round of the playoffs by Simmons (Hollandale).
The Vikings recently scrimmaged with no-pads, shorts-and-helmets, against stout, local competitors, like East Union. Seniors, like fourth-year starting quarterback Reece Kentner, and wideout Winn Navarrete, performed up to expectations, Crotwell said, but some less publicized players have had good camps as well.
“Zay (Isaiah) Spratt has played well for us at corner,” said Crotwell, referring to the sophomore defensive back who was temporarily moved to safety, and saw limited playing time last season. Spratt is just shy of six feet tall, and plays at a lean 160 pounds. He is rangy and agile.
Senior wide-out Romeo Cornejo is about the same size as Spratt, and had a good summer as well, Crotwell said.
“Romeo is easy to overlook, but he’s a strong competitor and solid player, and we’re expecting him to have a good season,” said Crotwell.
Pontotoc Warriors
The Pontotoc Warriors welcome an opponent from whom they snatched a last-second road victory last year. Conner Armstrong is back under center, and Nic Townsend is back at wide-receiver; that’s the combo that beat the Shannon Red Raiders last season with a 7-yard touchdown pass as time expired. The Warriors will try to work that same magic in their season opener, at home, this year.
Armstrong threw a pair of TD passes, (one a 37-yarders to Jaden Montgomery, the other an 18-yarder to Javier Cole), in a resounding 17-0 win over visiting East Union in last Friday's jamboree. The senior was 12-14 for 130 yards. Nic Townsend also reeled in four catches for 33 yards.
Coach Jeff Carter said last Wednesday (Aug. 17) that they hadn’t watched any film on Shannon; rather, the Warriors were concentrating on getting their own house in order.
“Conner (Armstrong) has had a really good camp, and Nic (Townsend) has too,” said Carter. “Nic will be playing both ways (offense and defense), and so will Andru Berry.” Armstrong is a fourth-year starter whose season was cut short in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.
Shannon suffered four losses to start last season before defeating Calhoun City. They beat up on Tishomingo County but took big losses to Itawamba AHS and Caledonia. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Louisville.
Carter has shifted a few players around to best suit the team’s needs.
“Bryce Chrestman has been a good example in practice,” said Carter, referring to the 6’5, 240 pound senior, with multiple college offers on the table, including at least one D1 school. Chrestman is moving from tight-end to offensive tackle this season.
“Malachi (Brown) is moving from outside linebacker to safety,” said Carter. Brown is a 5’10, 185-pound senior and a leader of the Warrior defense.
Jakylen Judon, a 5’10 185-pound junior, will pull double duty as well, according to Carter, playing linebacker and running back.
“We’re going to try to find out how some of our younger kids will perform in game situations, and see how they can help us down the road,” said Carter.
South Pontotoc Cougars
The South Pontotoc Cougars took a tough, jamboree loss at Eupora, 20-3. The Cats just weren't able to generate much offense. Their only points came from a field goal by Noah Fleming.
The real season starts this Friday, howerver, and the Cougars will log some miles as they open with three games on the road. They’ll drive 330 miles round-trip for their first, three games: East Webster, Choctaw County, and Marshall Academy.
Coach Rod Cook said it’s a trade-off.
“This schedule was made some time ago, so we knew we’d have a tough start, but, fortunately, we’ll have a lot of home games toward the end of the season,” said Cook.
(Once the Cougars start division play, on Sept. 30, three of their five final games will be at home.)
On September 16, the Cats will finally play at home. Mamas can cook suppers and players won’t have to eat tacos and hamburgers on the bus after South’s home opener against Bruce.
Senior center Larkin Gillespie will anchor the offensive line for South. He’s a big boy, at 5’11 and 230 pounds, and he should hold down the line. Junior guard Lane Chunn saw a lot of playing time last season. A couple of baseball players are strapping on the pads this fall. Hunter Bagwell will play cornerback. He’s athletic and runs well, and has a good nose for the ball. Jackson Rodgers will play safety, and he’s a game competitor and a physical presence. Senior Bennett Mayo plays baseball as well, but he’s a veteran to the gridiron. He’ll add depth and experience to the Cougar defensive secondary. Jackson Harmon will likely get the start at quarterback. He's another baseball player, and he played a few games under center last season, particulalry toward the end of the year.
