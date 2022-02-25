"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."
I’ve heard that quote all my life.
Most historians attribute that quote to writer and philosopher George Santayana in 1905, and in its original form it read, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
On September 1, 1939, the German army under the command of maniac, murdererous dictator Adolf Hitler launched an invasion of Poland that triggered the start of World War II.
On December 7, 1941, the empire of Japan, whose envoys were still talking peace with American leaders in Washington, launched a surprise attack on Naval ships and bases at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing thousands of American service men.
Last week moments after Russia announced the invasion of Ukraine , the Ukrainian representative to the United Nations launched an intense, last-ditch call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war.
At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York Wednesday night (Feb. 23) , as missiles exploded in his homeland, Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya held up his smartphone and shook it toward his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia, demanding he put an end to the invasion right then and there.
I had always thought that I would surely have died long before WWIII. At the very least, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a prelude of a major prophetic fulfillment.
Eighty-three years after the invasion of Poland, Russia’s Putin has given new life to a realm of lies, murder, destruction and war.
When I went home last Wednesday night I was wondering what I could find to eat and watch on television.
At the same time, innocent people and brave soldiers in Ukraine were being killed by an all-out Russian invasion. The peace and quiet of Ukraine was shattered because of the lust for power and fortune of one man, Putin.
As I write this, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are fighting for their freedom. It was painfully clear that many Ukrainians had rather die fighting for freedom than live under the boot of a thug like Putin.
There is nothing on this earth that can replace the feeling of freedom.
All my life I’ve enjoyed freedom. I’ve wrote about it, sang about it and wallowed in it.
But I’ve never had to pick up a gun and shoot at a tank, a helicopter, a fighter jet or another soldier that was shooting back at me.
Until last week thousands of folks in Ukraine had probably never done that either. Now a lot of them are already dead and their country is being blown to pieces.
Their lives, their children’s lives and the lives of unborn generations are changed forever.
It is easy to hate and despise people like Putin and Hitler. But I also pity them.
They will never really know the feeling of freedom. One who cherishes freedom would never dare take it from another.
But in the Book of Matthew Jesus says "love your enemies too.”
So when I pray for the people of Ukraine, especially for the children and grandchildren, and these United States, I am bound by the word of God to also pray for the soul of Vladimir Putin.
I am reminded by history that in the hours, days and years following the bombing of Pearl Harbon, Americans prayed for God’s help and deliverance.
God heard our prayers.
At least that part of history bears repeating.