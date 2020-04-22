Some experts are saying we will have a better analysis of just how well everyone quarantined and sheltered in place if we see a baby boom in the next nine months. The proof will be in the pudding when one day in 2033 we witness the rise of the QUARAN-TEENS!
As for those of you who missed the last six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year be advised that it is going on your PERMANENT RECORD. And believe me us 63-year-olds know how painful that can be.
I did see the video of the guy using the swiffer duster in front of the Roomba vacuum cleaner as if it were an Olympic curling event.
I saw a sign that read: If you needed 144 rolls of toilet paper for a 14-day quarantine you definitely need to be tested but it’s going to be a lot more invasive than just a Q-tip up your nose.”
Quarantine Star Date Log- day 14: “That industrial toilet paper from the market proved too tough on the keister, but good news is I sanded and stained all the hardwood floors the past two weeks.”
One judge said that anyone convicted of price gouging toilet paper and hand sanitizer will be sentenced to 30 days community service picking up plastic gloves and masks that litter the grocery store parking lots.
Quarantine Star Date Log: Day two: DAY TWO WITHOUT SPORTS: Found a young lady sitting on my couch yesterday. Apparently she’s my wife. She seems nice.”
Someone sent out an “urgent email” that read: “Mexico has closed its borders and hid their toilet paper.”
Skipping school and work is not near as much fun now that they want os to do that.
I washed my hands so much in the past six weeks that my final exam cheat notes from 1974 re-surfaced.
A lot of parents are seeking help explaining how a bat virus in China led to toilet paper shortage.
Why is it that in normal situations kids and parents are sitting still staring at their cell phones and when we issue a quarantine the walking trails are full of people.
Wow, things have really changed. When I was a teenager my parents were constantly yelling at me for going out and now that I’m sixty I’m yelling at my parents for going out.
Some folks said they initially intended to approve their health during “shelter-in-place” and ended up eating lasagna in the shower.
Before coronavirus everyone wanted to stay at home and Netflix all weekend and now they are dying to get outside and lick door handles.
In nine months the favorite boy name will be Covid and Corona if it’s a girl.
2020 is your chance to play real life Jumanji.
I bought some toilet paper that says papyrus.
Someone said, “ Look on the bright side, Rapunzel was quarantined and she met her future husband, so think positive."
Remember: "Just because you feel fine doesn’t mean you are!"
Someone noted that since everybody has now started washing their hands, the peanuts at the bar have lost their taste.
Howie Mandel is selling t-shirts that say “I told you so!
Singing Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper" twice while washing your hands is the rule of thumb for washing effectiveness.
Someone reported that Chuck Norris was exposed to the coronavirus and the virus is now in quarantine for a month.
Someone quipped, “Wouldn’t you know it, coronavirus is the first thing ever made in China that lasts a long time.
Someone said, “Your parents were called to WWII. You are being called to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. You can do this.”
-The science communtiy has figured out that the spread of Coronavirus is based solely on two things:
1. How dense the population is 2. How dense the population is.
Finally, you know you need help when you find yourself using a hacksaw to cut the paper towel roll into three toilet rolls.