For some people, Christmas and New Year's Day are just two more working days.
Of course, as we shall see, depending on who you are, and circumstances, the innocuous phrase “just another day at the office” can be a synonym for “Hell was in session.”
When you got up those two mornings — or any other holiday -- the gas, electricity, and water were on, despite the record single-digit cold weather which hit this area over the last few days before Christmas, and a few days after it.
Those utilities were on because someone was on duty those days, making sure those services were available.
If those utilities went off during the day or night, someone did his or her best to reconnect them.
If you called the jail or a dispatcher, someone answered.
Your call went through because someone was working that day.
If you needed a cop or deputy or an entire fire department or two, you got the the help you needed.
If you needed an ambulance, a driver and attendant were available.
If you needed to be airlifted to Memphis for emergency medical care — as a 7-year old girl was after being critically injured following a vehicle-train collision Monday afternoon, Dec. 19 in Sherman — a pilot was available.
At the hospital and nursing homes, medical personnel were on duty. Caregiving knows no holidays. Every day of the year, meals have to be prepared and distributed, linen changed, and patients monitored.
Of course, to most of us, the phrase ”just another day at the office” carries with it the assumption of boredom, the assumption one will go home to his or her loved ones at the end of the day.
The phrase assumes one will carry home no searing mental images, no inescapable severe daily pain, no thoughts which cannot be forgotten no matter how hard one tries.
For an example of just how bad "just another day at the office” can be, remember Dec. 23, 2013, when Tupelo police officer Sgt. Gale Stauffer and fellow officer Joseph Maher were ambushed and shot while responding to a bank robbery in Tupelo.
Sgt. Stauffer died in line of duty that day. Maher spent the next six years in surgeries and extensive rehabilitation for his extensive injuries.
Although few will ever meet the fate of Sgt. Stauffer or Officer Maher, all those who gave up their holidays in service to others-- deserve our appreciation.
They worked, blending their holidays with family and friends around the need to serve the public.
Their effort and sacrifice insured our comfort and safety.
The next time you see one of these people, say something appreciative to them.
They've earned it.
