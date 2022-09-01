Purchase Access

Mr. Oliver Ford loved baseball. In his younger years he played baseball when he was in the U.S. Army. The picture of him with his ball and glove was made circa 1945. In his older years he supported baseball every chance he got. He was an avid lover of attending baseball in the “Hollow.” This was attested to the fact with the article that Gary Andrews wrote about him in 1993. Mr. Oliver was born September 1, 1921, had he lived he would be 101 this Thursday. He was known by many names including "Bud" and "Paw Paw."

