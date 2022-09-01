Oliver Ford Jr. was a tremendous fan of Pontotoc Warrior baseball. He attended almost every home game and nobody loved the Warriors more than him. Mr. Ford recently passed. He was born on Sept. 1, 1921. He would have been 101 years old this year. This photo was taken of him in his baseball uniform, at Selman Army Airfield (now inactive), just east of Monroe, Louisiana. The base, active during WWII, was closed on Sept. 1, 1945.
Oliver Ford Jr. was a tremendous fan of Pontotoc Warrior baseball. He attended almost every home game and nobody loved the Warriors more than him. Mr. Ford recently passed. He was born on Sept. 1, 1921. He would have been 101 years old this year. This photo was taken of him in his baseball uniform, at Selman Army Airfield (now inactive), just east of Monroe, Louisiana. The base, active during WWII, was closed on Sept. 1, 1945.
Mr. Oliver Ford loved baseball. In his younger years he played baseball when he was in the U.S. Army. The picture of him with his ball and glove was made circa 1945. In his older years he supported baseball every chance he got. He was an avid lover of attending baseball in the “Hollow.” This was attested to the fact with the article that Gary Andrews wrote about him in 1993. Mr. Oliver was born September 1, 1921, had he lived he would be 101 this Thursday. He was known by many names including "Bud" and "Paw Paw."