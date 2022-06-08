Katherine Adams of Pontotoc had a goal: A lot more belles at this year’s Pontotoc High School prom.
Her goal sure came to pass.
Adams headed up a formal dress drop for prom, which was Saturday, May 7.
The drop sought donated prom/formal dresses and related accessories, which were then given free to any PHS student who could not afford a suitable dress for prom.
Adams asked any girl she could contact who needed a prom dress and couldn’t afford one to come to the drop to find her perfect dress.
“Our mission was to help each girl feel beautiful without the stress of buying a new dress, and to help each girl feel like a queen.
“Every girl deserves the chance to feel beautiful; you’re worthy. Each dress was donated with memories that they hold. Now it’s your turn to make your memories,” Adams told the dress shoppers.
Each dress had a story. When Adams knew the history, she told the dress recipient.
“The dresses that I knew where they came from; the girls were told the stories behind them. For instance, one dress in particular was one of my friend’s dresses from high school. I told the story of seeing my friend in that dress and remembering how beautiful she felt. It’s now their turn to feel beautiful in the dress,” she said.
She started the dress drive with only two dresses of her own. With posting on social media and by word of mouth, she ended up with over 137 dresses.
“We had around 16 girls on the day of the dress drop, which was April 2. I thought this was an amazing turnout considering it being the first year there was anything like this around here. I’m hoping next year I can double that number,”Adams said this week.
It was a pretty even mix of girls wanting long and short dresses, Adams said.
“Some girls came in saying they wanted a short dress, but we sent them to the dressing rooms with both short and long then they decided they loved the way the long dress looked and vice versa,” she said.
There was no seamstress on site; however, one apparently wasn’t needed. “I would say 95% of the girls that got dresses, it fit like a glove on them,” Adams said.
The girls apparently had folks lined up to do hair and make-up. “I offered to give the girls’ hair and makeup by me for free, but no one took me up on that offer. I will offer the same services next year though!”
There were plenty of sizes available for the girls who turned out.
“Because of this generous community, we had sizes triple zero all the way up to 28. We had multiples in each size as well. Fortunately, that was not an issue. Every girl that came left with a dress that they loved.
“We asked the girls as they came in what style and color they were looking for. The answers were quite simple. They either told us short or long and the color they were thinking of. Again, because of our generous community, we were able to find what each girl was looking for.”
In fact, one happy girl was senior Kylee Finley. “It meant a lot to me that I ended up with that dress. I felt like a princess and the dress was absolutely perfect.
“Katherine was so much help in getting me the dress from the dress drive. I told her a color and kinda what I wanted with the look and she immediately picked that dress. As soon as I first tried it on I knew it was the dress for me.”
Having the dress meant she could go to the prom. “I would have felt horrible. If I had not gone to prom that night, I would have most likely been stuck at home. I had so much fun at prom. With the dress I had and all the people who helped me get ready and get everything in order for me to go, I do not think I could have not gone.”
She said her mother hoped that would be the dress she would get. “I am most likely going to keep the dress merely because it was the best dress I could have ever found for myself.”
There were dress that were not chosen that day. The unused dresses are stored in closets wrapped in dress bags at Adams’s home and her grandparents’ home waiting for next year’s prom.
Those wishing to donate dresses during the year are encouraged to do so. The best contact would be ADressFitForAQueen@gmail.com to schedule a drop-off, Adams said.
“I would personally like to thank my mom (Rayanne Adams) and Allison Bramlett (FEA sponsor at PHS) and two FEA students for helping my idea come to life.
“These ladies helped set up, tear down, meet with the girls, hype them up in the dresses they tried on, find the perfect accessories for the dress they chose, and go above and beyond in every aspect of this Dress Drive. I could not have succeeded without them.
“I would also like to thank my grandparents (Wayne and Barbara Carter) for allowing me to store dresses at their home and for opening their doors to allow girls that couldn’t make it on dress drop day to still come by (by appointment) and pick out a dress.
“And thank you to Austin Anderson (owner) at The Rack and Karley Warren and Ms. Cindy Collums (owners) at True Blue for lending me some clothing and dress racks for this event,”Adams concluded.