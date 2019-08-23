Former Ecru town and court clerk Gretchin Moody pled guilty to three counts of embezzlement this morning (Friday, Aug. 23) in Pontotoc County Circuit Court, but Circuit Judge Kelly Mims opted to suspend her 60 years prison sentence so she can work and pay the town back the $243,425.85 she admitted embezzling.
Judge Mims sentenced the 47-year-old Moody to 20 years in prison on each of the three embezzlement counts, but suspended the prison terms if she completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest and works to pay back the stolen money. All three 20 year prison terms would run consecutively.
“You took advantage of the trust and position that the people of Ecru placed you in and it’s put a black scar on the town and court system,” Judge Mims told Moody. “I could sentence you today to serve those 60 years, but I feel our main focus today should be for you to work and help the town of Ecru get their money back. You are now a convicted felon with a 60 year sentence in the balance, pending you follow the intensive supervision and house arrest requirements and continue to work and pay back the restitution to the city of Ecru.”
If Moody completes the intensive supervision/house arrest, she will be placed on five years post release supervision.
Moody was ordered to pay $183,144.28 restitution, which includes $93,419.15 principal, $54,681.49 in interest and $35,043.54 in investigative fees.
Moody must also pay a $1,000 fine and $434.50 court costs.
At this morning’s sentencing Moody paid $75,000 towards her restitution due.
According to her sentencing order, Moody will be allowed to "pay fine, court costs and restitution at the rate of $913.16 per month until paid in full, the first payment being due the 23rd day of September 2019."
Ecru Mayor Jeff Smith said that Moody’s surety bond has already paid the city back approximately $152,000.
Mayor Smith said you could look at the sentence that Moody received from two perspectives.
“From a personal standpoint when you consider the embezzlement crime and breaking the public’s trust, I feel that there should have been jail time included,” Smith said. “But when you take the emotion out of it and look from a mayoral perspective, it’s best for the town and citizens of Ecru for her to be working every day and paying back the money she stole. She will be monitored daily and supervised monthly and a condition of her sentence is for her to be gainfully employed and making payments to the town. If she violates her supervision or house arrest, she’s facing 60 years in prison.”
Moody was hired as Ecru’s town clerk in October 2001. She was suspended from her job in March 2016 and her employment was terminated in May 2016 as the embezzlement investigation unfolded.
In September 2017 a Pontotoc County Grand Jury indicted her on three counts of embezzlement, which included payroll funds, credit card funds and court fines.
According to count I of the indictment, “On, about or between January 2012 and March 2016, Moody converted to her own use $69,351.74 of the payroll funds of the Town of Ecru by virtue of her office and employment as court clerk and town clerk.”
According to count II of the indictment, “Moody on, about and between January 2012 and May 2016 converted to her own use $29,329.26 of the funds of the town of Ecru through her use of the BancorpSouth credit card of the town to make personal property purchases and an additional $16,489.41 of the town’s funds through the use of the town’s Walmart credit card to make personal property purchases.”
According to count III of the indictment, “On, about, or between January 2012 and July 2016, Moody converted to her own use $128,255.44 in collected court fines.”