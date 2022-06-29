The Ole Miss Rebels, underdogs under the underdogs, won the national title, and a couple of local Rebels shared their thoughts about seeing the underrated Rebs win it all.
Nobody thought Ole Miss would get close. So much for conventional wisdom.
Pontotoc native Jason Easterling said that heating up at the right time is a baseball truism.
“It’s amazing that we won the national championship,’ said Easterling, who pitched for the Rebs in 1995 and 1996. “Baseball is a unique sport, in that it’s a game of momentum and confidence.”
Easterling, now a state trooper, was on a team that included other locals, like Brad Henderson from Tupelo, and Richie Harrelson from Iuka. Harrelson is now the head baseball coach at Booneville High School.
Ole Miss beat out North Carolina State for the final at-large bid and had to go on the road for regionals and super regionals. The Rebels finished the season on a 20-6 run, including 10-1 in the national tournament.
Their only loss at the MCWS was 3-2 to Arkansas on Wednesday. The next day, Dylan DeLucia pitched a four-hit shutout to beat the Razorbacks and send the Rebels to the finals. DeLucia was named MCWS Most Outstanding Player after allowing one earned run, striking out 17 and walking none in 16⅔ innings. He went 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA and did not appear in the finals.
Ole Miss, which won the MCWS finals opener 10-3, was down 2-1 going into the eighth inning Sunday. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run.
Ole Miss became the first team to win a championship game when trailing after seven innings since LSU in 2000 against Stanford. Sunday's contest was also the first game in this year's Men's College World Series to feature multiple lead changes.
Easterling said that momentum is important.
“The best players in the game have good and bad streaks, and it’s hard to get everyone on a good streak at the same time to string together wins,” said Easterling. “Ole Miss found that confidence at exactly the right time.”
Harrelson, who was known for his strong throwing arm, graciously named other Ole Miss baseball players who had crossed his path, or who learned a thing or two from him.
Harrelson mentioned Hayden Nichols, as well as Charles Spencer, who played at Gulf Coast Community College and Northwest Community College, as well as current players like Brandon Johnson, and Hayden Leatherwood, who played at Christian Brothers in Memphis.
“This solidifies all the hard work that players and coaches and staff have put in for years,” said Harrelson. “I could not be more proud of what these guys have accomplished, and I’m proud to be a Rebel.”