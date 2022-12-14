Tom Hooker will sign copies of his novel, Year of the White Dog, from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday December 21, at the Town Square Post Office and Museum, 59 S Main Street.
The year is 1540. Strangers wearing shells like turtles and carrying sticks that roar and spit killing stones are on the rampage in what will become Mississippi in the New World. The Spanish expedition led by Hernando de Soto has just destroyed a village to the southeast, and is headed for the Chickasaw village of Chicaca. A young Chickasaw maiden named Swift Doe has had a dream about a white dog, but it’s not until the tribe’s shaman tells a similar tale that it becomes apparent that Swift Doe has not had a dream, but rather a vision. The tribe bands together to mount a defense against the invaders, but it’s the internal threat of a traitor that threatens to destroy the village when de Soto and his conquistadors come calling. This is historical fiction at its best, crafted by master storyteller Tom Hooker.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&