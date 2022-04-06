Forty-three defendants pled guilty to criminal charges during plea day and week one court proceedings in the March Term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced.
Defendannt Jaylon Roshod O'Neal pled guilty to two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced on each count to 40 years in prison with 24 years suspended. The two sentences run concurrently.
O'Neal was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution plus court costs and $1,000 in fees. A third count of armed robbery was retired to the files.
Defendant Lois Ann Sanders pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended because Sanders has no prior felony conviction. Sanders was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $43,925.00 restitution, plus court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Chandler Lee Coleman pled guilty to a reduced charge of burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Coleman was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Beverly Elaine Carter pled guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. Carter was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. A second count was retired to the files.
Defendant Kenyatta Holloman pled guilty to possession of oxycodone but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and imposition os sentence pending completion of five years unsupervised probation. Holloman must pay a $1,000 fine, $50 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Elvy Claude Moore, Jr., pled guilty to burglary of a building and failure to register as a sex offender. On the burglary charge Moore was sentenced to seven years in prison, all suspended, and five years on the failure to register charge, all suspended. The two sentences run consecutively. Moore was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,375.00 in restitution, all court costs and $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Alfonzo Cortez Badie pled guilty to DUI 4th and sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Badie was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joshua Ryan Enis pled guilty to DUI 4th and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Enis was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jeremy Lee Keler pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Keler was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $45 restitution , court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jonathan David Wooley pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Wooley was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended ) and ordered to pay $245 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Antonio Maurice Townsend pled guilty to simple assault of a police officer but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Townsend was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Antonio Sanchez Williams pled guilty to felony fleeing but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Williams was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Michael Drake Price pled guilty to possession of meth. Price was sentenced to three years in prison but he was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. Price was placed on two years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $90 restitution plus court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Christopher Ian McGregor pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison. But McGregor was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $140 restitution plus court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Dow Hunter Youngblood pled guilty to a reduced charge of possession of meth (less than .1 gram), a misdemeanor. Youngblood was sentenced to six months in the county jail, all suspended. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay court costs and $450 in fees.
Defendant Amanda Carol Griggs pled guilty to a reduced charge of possession of meth (less than .1 gram) and was sentenced to six months in the county jail, all suspended. Griggs was fined $250 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, court costs and $450 in fees.
Defendant Joseph Mario Brown pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Brown was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. He was placed on post release supervision by a Chickasaw County cause.
Defendant Terrance Mantrell Weatherspoon pled guilty to burglary of an auto and was sentenced to seven years in prison. But he was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $20 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. This sentence runs consecutively with another Ponototoc County cause.
Defendant Zada Alexis Akers pled guilty to child endangerment but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Akers was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jimmy Mapp pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. Mapp was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Willie Frank Brown pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Brown was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. This sentence will run concurrent with a Union County cause.
Defendant Jordan Tyler Barton pled guilty to felony fleeing but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Barton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant William Demurl Lindsey pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault domestic violence and a third count was retired to the files. Lindsey was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count with 15 years suspended on each. The sentences run concurrently. Lindsey was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay all court costs, plus $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Tyler Cain Chase pled guilty to felony fleeing but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Chase was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant James Curtis Ivy pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. But Ivy was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution plus court costs and $500 in fees. This cause will run concurrently with a Lee County cause.
Initially charged with possession of meth, enhanced by possession of a firearm, defendant Dustin Chase Jones pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of meth. Jones was sentenced to serve a year in the county jail, which was suspended. Jones was fined $250 and ordered to pay $270 in fees and court costs.
Initially charged with two counts of sale of cocaine enhanced, defendant Jessica L. Judon pled guilty to reduced charges of two counts of sale of cocaine. On the first count Judon was sentenced to serve eight years in prison if she fails to complete five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Judon was placed on three years post release supervision. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $190 in restitution and $500 in fees.
On the second count, Judon was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended. She was placed on two years post release supervision. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $190 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Initially charged with DUI 4th, a felony, defendant Felipe Padron pled guilty to a reduced charge of DUI-1st, a misdemeanor. Padron was sentenced to six months in the county jail, all suspended. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Troy Lynn Hudson pled guilty to two counts of fondling. On count one Hudson was sentenced to 15 years in prison but credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution, court costs and $400 in fees. On count two Hudson was sentenced to 15 years in prison, all suspended. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Defendant Mary Elizabeth Horton pled guilty to uttering a forgery but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Horton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,500 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Brandon Kimmons pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Kimmons was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joseph Geard Meyer pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to serve five years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Meyer was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs plus $500 in fees.
Initially charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, defendant Pamela Jean Castle pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of possession of meth (less than .1 gram). Castle was given credit for time served and ordered to pay fines, fees, costs, restitution and assessments totaling $645.75.
Defendant Elma Ray King pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison but the defendant was credited for time served and the balance suspended. King was placed on two and a half years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Elijah Bashum Buchanan pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Buchanan was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Walter Burton Brock pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended. Brock was fined $1000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. The sentence runs consecutively to a Union County cause.
Defendant Willie Frank Jones pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Jones was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Wendell Ronnie Cheney pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the defendant was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed o five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 restitution and $500 in fees.
Initially charged with aggravated assault, defendant James Chrestman pled guilty to a reduced charge of simple assault, a misdemeanor. Chrestman was sentenced to six months in the county jail, all suspended. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $587.73 in restitution, court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Jonathan Mathew Aston pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to a suspended seven years suspended prison term (no prior felony conviction). He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $6,000 restitution , court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jartavis Jujuan Penro pled guilty to charges of armed robbery and sale of cocaine. On the armed robbery charge Penro was sentenced to 40 years in prison, 22 years suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,315 restitution, all court costs and $500 in fees. On the cocaine charge Penro was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $900 in fees. The prison terms run consecutively.
Also in recent plea day and week one proceedings, eight defendants were arraigned in court and all entered pleas of not guilty to their respective charges.
Defendants arraigned and their respective charges, included:
-Justin Keith Wray, charged with DUI death and four counts of DUI maiming;
-Scotty Dale Wells, charged with possession of meth with intent;
-Jason Lamar Mims, charged with possession of meth;
-Chris Donita Long, charged with felon in possession of a weapon;
-Robert Mitch Pratt, charged with aggravated domestic violence; aggravated assault of a vulnerable adult and witness tampering;
-Kalley Breanne Foreman, charged with grand larceny;
-Chandler Allen Reeves, charged with DUI 3rd;
-Edward Strawbridge, charged with possession of oxycodone and possession of morphine;
-William Darrell Benton, charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to commit larceny.