Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor this morning (Wednesday, Aug. 26) reported that four suspects have now been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death early last Sunday (Aug. 23) morning of New Hope Road resident Kardetaik R. Pinson, age 36.
Pinson was shot and killed around 3:00 a.m. Sunday as he drove his car along Clark Street in east Pontotoc, Chief Tutor said.
Chief Tutor identified the four arrested as William Q. Foote, 19, of McGar Loop, Pontotoc; Morgan A. Ellis, 19, of Gilmer Road, Pontotoc; Brandon R. Montgomery, 35, of County Road 2, Houlka; and Bridget D. Jenkins, 37, of Highway 336, Thaxton.
Foote has been charged with manslaughter, while Ellis, Montgomery and Jenkins are each charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter, Chief Tutor said.
Montgomery and Jenkins turned themselves in at the Pontotoc County Jail around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and Foote and Ellis turned themselves in to authorities around 3 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25), Chief Tutor reported.
Bonds for Montgomery and Jenkins were set at $50,000 and bonds for Foote and Ellis are expected to be set this afternoon.
Chief Tutor said that Foote, Ellis and Jenkins were passengers in a truck being driven along Clark Street by Brandon Montgomery.
Tutor said the shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute between the victim and parties in the other vehicle.
Tutor said that Pinson was shot at least once as he drove his car around Montgomery’s vehicle on Clark Street.
Foote, who was a back seat passenger in Montgomery’s vehicle, is charged with shooting Pinson as he drove past.
Chief Tutor said Pinson continued driving for approximately 300 yards and stopped in a driveway on Wilson Chapel Road.
“When officers arrived they found that Mr. Pinson had been shot and he succumbed to his injuries shortly after responders arrived,” Tutor said. “Pinson’s body has been sent for an autopsy."