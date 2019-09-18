Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested last week in connection with a BB gun shooting spree which involved shooting out windows on cars, buses, homes and businesses in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Jordan L. Irby, 18, of Gilwood Drive, Durant, MS, and 17-year-old Jaylin D. Souter, 17, of Park Avenue, Pontotoc, were arrested on Monday, Sept. 9, and charged with felony malicious mischief in connection with the property damage.
Tutor said that two juveniles were also arrested and turned over to the jurisdiction of the Pontotoc County Youth Court.
Tutor said the first damage report call came in about 7 a.m. Monday morning and the four suspects were arrested around 8:30 that morning.
“The first call was from a daycare center and the owner reported that the windows were shot out of two of their transport vans,” Tutor said. “The bodies of several vehicles were also shot. Right after that we got at least five more calls of windows being shot out.”
The reported damages included: the daycare vans, five vehicles along Highway 15 Bypass, five buses at the Pontotoc County Maintenance Building, the front commons window at the Pontotoc High School, windows of two businesses on Reynolds Street and a front door on Lana Street.
“It’s already approximately $10,000 worth of damages and we’re still getting some more damage estimates,” Tutor said. “This was very serious but at least no one was injured.”