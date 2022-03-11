Four employees from Pontotoc City Schools recently received National Certification in their qualifying area. Leeanna Walker, Kellon Shakelford, Angela Cooley and Cindy Calvert were among the latest to gain this high accomplishment. According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, Mississippi is ranked sixth in the nation with 123 teachers who are NBCT. The Pontotoc City School District currently employs 36 National Board Certified Teachers/National Certified School Counselors.
Leeanna Walker began her teaching career over ten years ago and currently teaches at Pontotoc Academic Support School (PASS). PASS houses alternative and virtual learning for the district. Mrs. Walker has a Bachelor’s of Science in Communications from Mississippi State University. She then pursued her alternate route in education certification from the University of Mississippi. When asked what her favorite thing about her job is, she stated, “the opportunity to connect with students and make an impact on their lives. I get the opportunity to work one-on-one with students and really get to know them as people. It is an honor to have a part in their educational experience.” Mrs. Walker resides in Pontotoc with her husband, Corey, and their three sons, Kennon, Cole and Krew.
Kellon Shakelford teaches first grade at Pontotoc Elementary School. Her five year journey in education started with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master’s in Education in Curriculum and Instruction. Mrs. Shackelford enjoys teaching the first grade for many reasons but her main reason is the “huge amount of reading growth that happens with this age group; it's so fun to watch a struggling reader at the beginning of the year become fluent and confidently read a text by the end. I love that we are a family (kids and staff).” Mrs. Shackelford is married to Casey, and has a two year old son and one on the way.
Angela Cooley is a special education teacher at Pontotoc Elementary School. Mrs. Cooley has a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Mississippi. Mrs. Cooley admires her coworkers and being a part of the Warrior family. Mrs. Cooley loves “watching [her] students grow and learn how to read. It is very rewarding to see each student work so hard to accomplish each task given to them.” Mrs. Cooley and her husband, Kevin, have two sons, Jake and Kade.
Cindy Calvert currently teaches second grade at Pontotoc Elementary School. Mrs. Calvert has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Blue Mountain, a Bachelor of Science in Office Administration from Mississippi State University and an Associate of Applied Science in Microcomputer Information Processing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. Mrs. Calvert loves being able to work alongside her fellow coworkers on a daily basis and she enjoys “witnessing the fun and excitement children can have in school while learning.” Mrs. Calvert and her husband Andy, have three children Rebekah, Jim Alan and Laura Beth.
According to “About the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards
(www.nbpts.org): The founding mission of the National Board for Professional Teaching
Standards is to advance the quality of teaching and learning by: maintaining high and rigorous standards for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do; providing a national voluntary system certifying teachers who meet these standards, and advocating related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American education and to capitalize on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers. Recognized as the “gold standard” in teacher certification, the National Board believes higher standards for teachers means better learning for students.” The Pontotoc City School District finds gold in our teachers advancing their education to help promote higher standards of education in our classrooms.
The Pontotoc City School District would like to formally congratulate these teachers for achieving their National Board Certification.