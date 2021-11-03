Four defendants pled guilty to criminal charges on October 25 in a one day vacation term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced. Three additional defendants were arraigned.
Defendant Brandon Matthew Williams pled guilty to charges of felony fleeing and possession of methamphetamine.
On the possession of meth charge, Williams was sentenced to an eight years suspended prison term. He was placed on five years post release supervision.
On the felony fleeing charge, Williams was sentenced to five years in prison unless he successfully completes five years of intensive supervision and house arrest. The two sentences would be served consecutively.
Williams was also fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 in fees, plus $125 restitution and all court costs.
Defendant Kent Arthur Harrington pled guilty to uttering a forgery but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Harrington was ordered to make restitution of $9,684.44, pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Melvin Lashawn Armstrong pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending competition of five years probation.
Armstrong was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs, $185 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jessica Nicole Moody pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation.
Moody was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendants who were arraigned Oct. 25 included:
-Joshua Lee Williams, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Cory O'Dell Ebert, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Justin Keith Wray, who pled not guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death and aggravated DUI maiming.