Four defendants pled guilty to criminal charges during the final week of Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced.
Defendant Larry Blake Deaton pled guilty to possession of amphetamine but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation.
Deaton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $100 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Daniel Christopher Hill pled guilty to DUI third and was sentenced to five years in prison unless he successfully completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Hill was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Nina Michelle Garrison pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, but with no prior felony conviction the court suspended her three years prison term.
Garrison was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Beverly Michelle Alexander pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone and was sentenced to consecutive three year prison terms on each count, both suspended.
Alexander was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs in both cases, plus $90 restitution and $500 in fees.