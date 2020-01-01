The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department will welcome a new year with a special present that will aid in law enforcement. Four of them to be exact.
Dr. Johnny White recently donated four Malinois or Belgium German Shepherds to the sheriff’s department. The eight-week-old puppies will each have their own handler and will be specifically trained for Pontotoc County. Three of the puppies were given Thanksgiving week with the fourth coming in December.
Sheriff Leo Mask said he is grateful to get the dogs.
“Johnny and I have been friends for years. He is interested dogs and law enforcement.”
Mask said White also serves as a reserve officer in Pontotoc.
“Two of the dogs are going to road officers, one is going to the schools and the other is going to our narcotics agent,” Mask noted. “This will allow a trained dog to be on the road in Pontotoc 24/7 because the officers will cover different shifts.”
“This will give us the capability of helping the city when they need help as well,” Mask said. “The city already has one dog, and with all of these together we will have a force of dogs to aid in tracking and looking for drugs.”
Mask said the dogs are especially important because of the wide area his officers have to cover. “Right now we are having to depend on the city to bring a dog when we need one. And with these new dogs, once they get trained we will have a valuable asset for all the schools.
“A dog in the county certainly helps with the drug trafficking because you can search a stopped car and that gives you probable cause if the dog hits on a drug.”
Obviously at three months old the dogs aren’t out tracking or looking for drugs. Their first lesson in life is to bond with their handler, and then training will come later.
“They will go through bonding and obedience lessons first and then through the training school. Both the handler and the dog will go through the school together to train the officer on how to handle the dog,” Mask said.
Dr. White said he was delighted to be able to give the dogs to the sheriff’s department. “The sheriff told me how valuable Hydro was to him and we are honored that we can serve the department with these puppies.”
He and his wife, Allison said they knew that the dogs would be in good hands and be well cared for which was their desire in donating the puppies to them. “They are smart dogs,” Dr. White said.
The two officers who will be on the road with the dogs, Michael Gentry and John Logan said they were happy to get their new partners.
Michael Gentry was the last handler of Hydro, who died some two years ago from cancer. “I haven’t had a dog since he died.” Hydro was a well seasoned dog when he came into Gentry’s care. “For me it is going to mean a lot of training to start with a green dog instead of one that already knows it all.”
John Logan said his life will be in a new learning curve. “It is going to be an education for sure. I’ll learn more than the dog does.”
Sheriff Mask said he sees some limited use of the dogs the end of this year with their respective officers.