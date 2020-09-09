Four additional defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced during the final two days of proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court which adjourned August 14.
Defendant Quinin Levar Coleman pled guilty to seven charges, including: burglary of a building; three counts of felony taking of a motor vehicle; two counts of grand larceny and burglary of a vehicle.
On the burglary of a building guilty plea, Coleman was sentenced to serve seven years in prison.
On the three counts of felony taking of a motor vehicle, Coleman was sentenced to serve three years on the first count, five years suspended on the second count and five years suspended on the third count.
On each of the grand larceny charges, Coleman was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended. And on the burglary of a vehicle charge, he was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term.
Prison sentences on each count are to run consecutively on the Pontotoc County charges, plus sentences in Lee County and federal court. The sentences will run concurrently to a Tippah County cause.
Coleman was placed on five years post release supervision and ordered to pay a fine of $500, restitution totaling $13,459 and $500 in fees plus all court costs.
Defendant David Dehass pled guilty to sale of meth and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 18 and half of those years suspended. He was placed on five years post-release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $519.50 court costs, $154 court costs in a cause retired to the file, restitution totaling $595 and $500 in fees.
Defendant Cody Eugene Tidwell pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $195 restitution, $700 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Greggory Edward Cassatt pled guilty to domestic violence-aggravated and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the defendant was credited for time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay 4500 in fees and all court costs.