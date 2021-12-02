The holiday season is here and in full swing! Food and beverages are the center of holiday gatherings. With all the festivities, it is easy to get stains on clothing or tablecloths. Here are four steps to help you successfully remove stains from those favorite holiday outfits.
Step 1: Identify the fabric:
The first step in stain removal is to read the care label inside the garment. If the garment says “Dry Clean Only” then you won’t be able to do anything to treat the stain that requires submerging the garment in water. The safest thing to do is to take it to a professional dry cleaner as soon as possible. Show the stain to the dry cleaner and tell them what the stain was caused from. This will alert the dry cleaner that the garment has a stain that needs to be pre-treated. Knowing what the stain was caused from will help them use the right product to pre-treat the stain before dry cleaning.
If the garment is washable, then read the label for the recommended washing temperature. The label may say to wash only in cold water to maintain the colors in the fabric. If warm or hot water can be used, the more likely you will be able to remove the stain – especially if it is a fat or grease-type stain. Always follow these manufacturer’s recommendations to keep the colors and the fabric looking their best. If the label recommends cold water, then the stain may not come out as well and you may need to treat the stain and wash the garment more than once before the stain is removed.
Step 2: Identify the stain:
Almost anything we eat or drink, or even everyday items we use such as ink pens have the potential to cause stains. However, some of the most common laundry stains are composed of either protein, such as milk, baby formula, sweat, cocoa, and blood; or fats, such as chocolate, gravy, and salad dressings. Identifying the stain helps you select a laundry product that is appropriate for the stain, which leads us to the next step.
Step 3: Choose a laundry product:
There are biological and non-biological laundry detergents. Biological laundry detergents contain enzymes. There are five groups of enzymes:
Amylase – removes starch and carbohydrate stains
Protease – removes protein stains
Lipase & Mannanase – removes fat stains
Pectinase – removes fruit and pectin-based stains
Cellulase – works in conjunction with other enzymes to break down stains and remove stains
All these enzymes are naturally occurring and are non-toxic. The two groups of enzymes most often used in laundry products are lipase or protease enzymes. Lipases break down stains from fats and oils, and the protease enzymes break down protein stains. The ability of these enzymes to break down fat and protein compounds make them excellent for stain removal since the most common laundry stains are made of proteins or fats or both.
Sometimes the label on the laundry detergent will tell you that it contains enzymes somewhere on the package, or it will have the enzymes listed in the ingredients. Some detergent package labels do not have a complete ingredient list. The label may state that it contains enzymes but does not state the specific names. When you see the terms “Stain Lifters”, “Stain Fighter” or some similar wording, it is very possible that it does contain enzymes. Enzymes help break down the stain so that it can be washed away. Enzymes also work at lower washing temperatures than non-biological detergents. A negative feature of biological or enzyme-containing laundry detergents are that they can cause the clothes to be irritating to people with sensitive skin.
Non-biological products don’t contain enzymes, and usually aren’t as effective at removing stains. They may contain soap, oxygen bleaches (sodium percarbonate), and/or brighteners, and you may need to use a higher water temperature for effective stain removal. These ingredients can be irritating to some people’s skin as well.
Traditional bleach or sodium hypochlorite, also referred to as chlorine bleach, is not as much a stain remover as it is a “color” remover. Traditional bleach is not safe to use on colored fabrics.
Once you have chosen a laundry product to use, then you are ready for Step 4.
Step 4: Treat the stain
A key to successful stain removal is to treat the stain as soon as possible – preferably while it is still wet. Treating the stain as soon as possible greatly increases the chances of removing the stain. Be sure to remove any loose or dried particles first. A soft brush works well for this purpose. The brush needs to be soft enough not to damage the fabric. A toothbrush that you have designated only for use with laundry works well because it is gentle on the fabric. Brushing the stain lightly with cold water helps ensure complete removal of the stain, especially if the garment has seams or crevices. Using a soft brush helps ensure removal of food particles that have settled down in the crevices.
Next, pre-treat the stain. You can use a spray stain remover, or you can pour some liquid laundry detergent directly on the stain. If you are using a powdered laundry detergent, you can make a paste by mixing a small amount of laundry detergent with plain water and apply the paste directly to the stain. For best results, gently rub in the paste with a soft brush and let it sit for a few minutes. Then wash with the hottest temperature recommended for the garment along with the normal recommended amount of laundry detergent for the size load you are washing. When the wash cycle is complete, be sure to check the garment to see if the stain is gone. If not, air dry the garment, and repeat the process. DO NOT put in the garment in the dryer. The heat from the dryer can set the stain and make it more difficult to remove.
Summary:
We’ve discussed the four steps for removing stains:
Step 1: Identify the fabric
Step 2: Identify the stain
Step 3: Choose a laundry product
Step 4: Treat the stain
We also discussed some of the more common types of laundry stains and stain-removing products. For specific help with stains, you can refer to the maintenance manual that comes with your washing machine. You can also go to the web site for the American Cleaning Institute at cleaninginstitute.org. Always be safe and keep laundry detergents out of reach of children and pets.
