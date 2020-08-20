Do you struggle to keep up with your home or homestead?
If so, you need a weekly cleaning schedule. It has taken me years to figure how to run a home and homestead efficiently. Because we all know, if your home doesn’t stay clean it is hard to function, and if your homestead does stay clean it could literally be the difference between life and death.
So I’m going to share my weekly cleaning schedule, my tips for designing your own cleaning schedule, and why you need your own cleaning schedule.
Why Do I Need a Cleaning Schedule?
To put it simply, in order to run a home/homestead effectively cleanliness has to be a priority.
The cleaner you keep your home the easier it is to locate necessary items. This will save you money because you will be organized and know what you have. This could save you a lot of money when it comes to your grocery trips as well.
The cleaner you keep your home the less likely your family will get sick. I wipe down our bathrooms and kitchen every day with bleach. I am happy to say that my family rarely visits the doctor besides for annual check-ups.
If you have a complete homestead, you need a cleaning schedule because keeping your animals in a clean atmosphere will obviously benefit their health tremendously.
Also, if you don’t keep your homestead cleaned up, then you run into the same issues that you have with your house. You have to buy things because you can’t find them, and you have to really pump yourself up to tackle projects because of the mess.
It is just easier to keep things clean, in my opinion.
It has taken me years to figure out what cleaning schedule works best for me and my family. I have tried everything from cleaning certain rooms a day, cleaning animal areas daily, and I’ve tried the weekly approach.
Here is what has worked for me:
Daily Cleaning Schedule
I have certain tasks that I do daily. That lists consists of:Wiping down the bathrooms and kitchen with bleach
Emptying the litter box
Feeding and watering the animals
Emptying all the trash cans
Sweeping the floors
Running the vacuum
Laundry (wash, dry, folded, and put away)
Make beds
Tips for Creating Your Own Cleaning Schedule
1. Enlist Help
I already told you, you can’t do it all by yourself. If you have family that lives in the home with you, then ask them to help you.
If you have a homestead and you are single, see if a friend or family member would be willing to help you maintain it in exchange for fresh eggs.
There is nothing wrong with asking for help if you are absolutely swamped. I know the feeling all too well.
2. Does It Really Need Cleaning?
If you have a small family or are a single person, then your home may not need to be cleaned weekly and maintained daily, like mine.
So look at your situation. Decide if you can get by with only cleaning your home 2-3 times per month. If you can, that’s great. You now have free time to work on something else.
3. Work It Around Your Time Off
I like to get as much done during the week so I don’t have to push so hard on the weekend. Whether you have a family, a homestead or both…you are working hard.
So try to spread out your work over the week so you don’t feel like it all has to be crammed into a 24 hour period.
Also, consider breaking your home down into certain rooms that get cleaned certain days. You could do the same with laundry and ironing. If you don’t have a mountain of laundry waiting on you every day (I can only dare to dream) then that might be a good option for you.
4. Give Yourself Margin
Finally, be sure to create margin in your life. You cannot go day and night with no day of rest. You will get burnt out and quickly.
Then you will begin to begrudge what you have. That is not good because, with a little rest, you’ll be thankful to have that job, homestead, and family.
So be sure to design your cleaning schedules with rest in mind.
