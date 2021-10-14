People often compare me to my grandfather. They may say that I look a little like him, or that I sound like him. They ask if I study his preaching style to make my delivery similar to his.
Not many people, however, pick up on one similarity that has nothing to do with genetics. Before beginning our evangelistic ministries, both my grandfather and I served as pastors of local churches.
I must admit that I did not want to be a pastor. I committed my calling to God and told him, “Whatever You want me to be, whatever You want me to do for the Kingdom, I’ll do it. But please don’t make me a pastor!”
It’s not that I didn’t respect the pulpit and pastorate. Far from it! I have always had a great admiration for the saints who lead their flocks week in and week out.
But from my perspective, pastors were underappreciated and underpaid, serving long and thankless hours only to hear complaints because the message was too long or too short, the music was too contemporary or not contemporary enough. You get the picture.
I want to encourage you to go out of your way in the coming weeks to encourage and uplift your pastor.
I became the reluctant pastor. And, my friends, I loved it! I loved almost everything about being a pastor; the congregation, the staff, the deacons and leadership teams, and opening up God’s Word every week to boldly proclaim His truths.
Why am I sharing all this? It’s because October is Pastor Appreciation Month, and—as a former pastor—I want to encourage you to go out of your way in the coming weeks to encourage and uplift your pastor.
Have you ever considered how much your pastor gives, and the sacrifices a pastor’s family makes In many churches, the pastor is not just the preacher, but also the accountant, janitor, chaplain, librarian and counselor. Pastors rejoice with young couples as they pledge their lives to each other, beam as infants are cradled for dedication, and cry with families who have lost a loved one. Pastors are on-call 24/7/365.
Burn out is a real thing, and a real risk, when we go too long without rest. It’s no different for pastors. They need time to be alone in the Word, not just working on a sermon, but being filled with the Holy Spirit and the full counsel of God. Pastors need time away with just their families to recharge and be rejuvenated for the sake of the ministry.
What You Can Do for Your Pastor
• Pray. I’m sure most of you pray for your pastor. Thank you for doing that. If you aren’t making your pastor a focus in your prayer time, commit to do that this month.
• Say something. A word of affirmation and encouragement costs you nothing, but I guarantee it means so much more than you can imagine to your pastor.
• Break down the walls. Disagreements can arise that build up walls between people in the congregation, and between people and the pastor. I had to deal with it in my church, and my grandfather dealt with it in his church. Make Pastor Appreciation Month a time of reconciliation, where you put aside the differences and focus together on the Gospel.
• Provide an escape. If possible, offer your pastor a brief time of renewal. Perhaps you have a deacon in the church who can preach for a Sunday, or maybe you can offer an extra day off during the week along with a hotel stay in a nearby city that will allow your pastor to get away to relax.