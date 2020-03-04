In an open letter to the Pontotoc Progress on Tuesday, 14 Pontotoc County officials elected this past year issued a signed statement announcing they were changing their political affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, effective immediately.
Pontotoc County East Side Constable Neal Davis was already a Republican candidate when he was elected this past November (2019).
Pontotoc County Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright, who was one of the 14 Democratic Party candidates elected in November 2019 said he was not switching parties at this time.
“I’m not switching parties at this time,” Wright said via a telephone conversation. “I will make a decision about possibly switching to the Republican Party at a later date.”
The list of officials switching to the Republican Party includes Pontotoc County West Side Constable L.D. Gillespie who was elected as an independent candidate in November.
The following is the open letter submitted to Pontotoc Progress Editor David Helms.
"As elected officials of Pontotoc County our job is to represent the citizens of our County in the most professional, courteous and effective way possible. In doing so, we are guided by our faith and the values instilled in us by our families and those whom have had an impact on helping make us the individuals we are today.
That being said, we are at a point in our society where the platform of the National Democratic Party no longer represents the Conservative Christian Values that we hold. Because of this, we are announcing our intention to change our affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party effective immediately.
While we have been honored to have local supporters from both parties, we simply can no longer be associated with what is taking place in the political climate of today. At no time will this move change who we are and how we represent all of Pontotoc County. We are human beings first and we will continue to serve you as such. May God Bless each of you and continue to guide us daily as we represent you the Citizens of Pontotoc County.
Sincerely,
Kim Bedford, Ricky Ferguson, L.D. Gillespie, David Hall, Mac McAuley, Leo Mask, Mike McGregor, Dan McKnight, Melinda Nowicki, Wayne Stokes, Scottie Harrison, Brad Ward, Van McWhirter, Jimmy Caldwell”
Bedford is county coroner, Ferguson is chancery clerk, Gillespie is west side constable, Hall is east side judge, McAuley is county prosecuting attorney, Mask is sheriff, McGregor is supervisor second district, McKnight is supervisor fifth district, Nowicki is circuit clerk, Stokes is supervisor first district, Harrison is west side judge, Ward is supervisor third district, McWhirter is tax collector/assessor and Caldwell is county engineer.