(Editor's Note: In most instances where defendants plead guilty, the sentencing order also dictates the payment of court costs and fees.)
Fourteen defendants pled guilty and were sentenced during the final week of the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which ended last Friday (August 12).
Defendant Michael Paul Peche pled guilty to charges of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing. On the assault charge Peche was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term and placed on five years post release supervision. On the fleeing charge Peche was sentenced to five years in prison, three years suspended. The sentences fun consecutively. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $60 restitution.
Defendant Teresa Ann McGregory pled guilty to DUI 3rd offense and was sentenced to five years in prison unless she completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. She was placed on two years post release supervision and fined $2,000 ($1,000 suspended).
Defendant Jason Gullick pled guilty to charges of felon with a weapon and possession of meth. On the weapon charge Gullick was sentenced to five years suspended prison term and a three years suspended prison term on the meth charge. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Garrett Jacques Davis pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. This sentence runs concurrently with a Lee County cause. Davis was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Kyler Jackson Fitzpatrick pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to serve three years in prison, which runs concurrently with a Lafayette Co. cause. He must pay a $1,000 fine and $150 restitution.
Defendant Ricky Ray Williams, Jr., pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, which runs concurrently with a Chickasaw Co. cause. Williams must pay $70 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Tyler Dewith Grose pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, which runs concurrently with another MDOC sentence. Grose was fined $1,000 and must pay $50 restitution.
Defendant Jason Edward Clay pled guilty to possession of THC and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Clay was placed on three years post release supervision. This sentence runs consecutively to a Lee Co. cause. He must pay $75 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Daniel Cruz Britt pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, five suspended. He was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000. His sentence runs concurrently with a Union Co. cause.
Defendants Keenan Ahmad Rasean Souter pled guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent and accessory after the fact. On the first charge Souter was sentenced to serve three years in prison and 20 years, all suspended on the accessory charge. Those sentences run consecutively. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $300 restitution.
Defendanat Tyler Channing Robinson pled guilty to charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property and burglary of a dwelling (non habitual). Robinson was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, 30 years suspended, with all three sentences running consecutively. He was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay restitution totaling $2,260.00. He was also placed on five years post release supervision.
Defendant Brice Mabry Blount pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to pay $915.75 in fines, fees, costs and assessments.
Defendant Ronshae Demond Beckley pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 20 years suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Montreal O'Brian Pegues pled guilty to felony taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison, two years suspended. He was placed on two years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
