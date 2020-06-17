The annual Fourth of July "Kids Freedom Parade" along Main Street and the fireworks show at the Pontotoc Lake will be held on Saturday, July 4, said Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell.
"As of right now both events are scheduled for the Fourth, but we also want to stress that everyone needs to be safe and follow the guidelines as far as the coronavirus goes," Russell stressed.
"Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines of at least six feet.
The kids parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Pontotoc Jr. High School parking lot.
"Parents need to bring lots of water for their kids and take everyone's temp that morning to be sure no one is showing signs of illness. If everyone follows precautions, we feel we can enjoy this outdoor event and still be good and safe."
The parade will go south along Main Street and circle the square before returning to the school parking lot.
Russell said musical entertainment will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Pontotoc Lake. The fireworks show will start promptly at 9 p.m.
"There will be no food vendors this year, so everyone needs to bring food and drinks. And everyone needs to remember the safety guidelines, especially the social distancing."