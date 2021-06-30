Pontotoc’s annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street will be held Saturday morning, July 3, at 10 a.m. and the fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will be held Sunday night, July 4, beginning at 9 p.m., officials said.
Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director Beth Waldo said that kids and adults are welcome to participate in the parade which will begin at the Pontotoc Jr. High School parking lot and move south down Main Street, circle the Pontotoc Court Square and return back up Main to the parking lot.
“Everyone’s welcome,” Waldo said. “Decorate yourself, the kids, grandkids, a bicycle, golf cart, four-wheelers or scooter and come enjoy the fun.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reminds residents that Main Street in Pontotoc will be closed to traffic until the parade is completed.
“Everybody just remember there’s going to be lots of kids, so parade participants need to be extra careful, drive their parade vehicle slowly and chaperone their kids,” Tutor said. “The parade lasts about an hour.”
Parade participants are also reminded that the weather is usually hot by parade time and water to drink would be a good idea (plus the trek back up Main Street is uphill).
Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr said that the July 4 fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will begin promptly at 9 p.m.
“We’re inviting food vendors to register and set up out there around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon,” Farr said. “At 7 p.m. live music will feature Karly Clayton Spires of Pontotoc.”
“The fee for food vendors to set up is $25 and they may register by calling the park office at 662-489-1882 or the chamber office at 662-489-5042.”