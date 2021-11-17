More than 400 North Mississippi Medicare Part D participants who have received free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs are saving $1,100 annually in prescription medicine costs.
Facing a December 7 deadline to change insurance providers, Medicare recipients should seek out qualified counselors who are available to assist them.
County Supervisors in Pontotoc, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations listed below to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. Historically, about 80% of persons making a comparison find a less expensive plan.
Check the location in your county on the following list:
-Pontotoc Three Rivers PDD, 75 S. Main St., Pontotoc, 662-489-2415;
-Calhoun CEDA Building (across from Courthouse) , 106 N. Murphree St., Pittsboro, 662-260-2638;
Chickasaw 2 locations:
-All day Mon, Tues, then Wed 8 - Noon, Okolona Courthouse, 234 W. Main St., Okolona, 662-260-8798;
-Wed 1 pm - 4:30 pm, then all day Thurs, Friday, Houston Courthouse, 1 Pinson Square, Houston, 662-260-8798;
-Itawamba ICDC Building, 107 West Wiygul St., Fulton, 662-260-9647;
Lafayette Lafayette County Chancery Building, 300 North Lamar Blvd., Oxford, 662-260-9720
-Lee Lee County Board of Supervisors Center, 300 West Main St., Tupelo, 662-260-9753;
Monroe 2 locations:
-Monday, Tuesday, Monroe County Chancery Building, 201 W. Commerce St., Aberdeen; 662-260-9673;
-Wed., Thur., Fri., Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highland Dr., Amory, 662-260-9673;
-Union Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main St., New Albany, 662-260-9618.