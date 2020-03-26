Pontotoc City School officials announced this morning (Thursday) they have changed the time to drive by and get a “Grab and Go Breakfast/Lunch Meal” free, plus they have added two more locations and will be adding a fourth location on Monday, March 30.
The new time to pick up a “Grab and Go” meal is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m at the following locations:
-Pontotoc High School front entrance (Commons area), located at 123 North Main Street;
-College Hill CME Church parking lot, located at 7027 Highway 6 east (two lane highway);
-and Green Valley Baptist Church parking lot, located at 256 Old Airport Road South.
A Pontotoc City school bus will be parked at College Hill and Green Valley locations and ready for drive-thru service.
Beginning on Monday, March 30, the breakfast/lunch meals will also be served at D. T. Cox Elementary School, located at 304 Clark Street. Meals at D.T. Cox will also be passed out from 10-11 a.m.
Pontotoc City School Food Services Director Diane Newsum said the free meals program will continue at least through April 17.
The breakfast/lunch meals are free to anyone 18 years old and younger and are not limited to city school students. The meals distributed are limited to the number of children physically present in the vehicle. Each sack contains a sandwich, Pop Tarts, chips, fruit and juice. The meals are available for $3.00 to adults accompanying the children.