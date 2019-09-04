Journeys in Clay is the topic of a series of pottery classes offered by the Union County Heritage Museum and Aroha Seeding Vitality Arts for the age 55 and above.
Beginning September 27, 2019, and continuing through October 21, 2019, a set of eight classes, taught by artist and potter Gail Morton, will explore basic hand building techniques and new techniques will be introduced throughout the series of lessons so that participants will increase in their knowledge of the clay process, said Jill Smith, Museum Director.
The classes are free, and there are a limited number of spaces available. The requirement to take the classes is that participants should be able to commit to all eight classes and the culminating exhibit of pieces produced. The schedule is Monday and Friday, 1:30 till 3:30 at the Museum Art House, located adjacent to the museum at 205 Highland Street in New Albany.
Morton has 30 plus years of experiences as an art teacher and potter and is currently head of the Art Department at Blue Mountain College. A resident of Thaxton, Gail has an extensive experience in building with clay, not only on the wheel but also the sculptural process. She has studied sculpting in clay throughout her career and is currently working on a sculpting storytelling project from the aspect of the stories of Seymore Prater
Techniques taught in the classes include making Slab bowls, coil vases, learning the sgraffito and slip transfer method and making hollow based forms that can be related to storytelling. Participants will learn to manage clay through the stages of drying, as well as clay building techniques for sculptural forms and will learn to take two dimensional ideas and make them three dimensional.
Arts and culture can dramatically reduce the risk of developing depression, decrease the possibility of dementia and improve mental and emotional state of mind. Lifelong learning classes offered by the museum and funded through the Aroha Seeing Vitality Arts are designed to get people out of their homes, to offer socialization and to offer quality learning experiences.
The materials will be supplied. To register for the classes or to find out more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014 or email jlil@ucheritagemuseum.com