Assisted Living Locators announced today the launch of its franchise in Tupelo, MS. Assisted Living Locators will provide the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options throughout north Mississippi. The new franchise owner is Senior Care Advisor Carla Lunn, a Pontotoc resident.
Carla Lunn, a certified dementia care specialist, helps find safe care solutions for the elderly, whether it be home care, independent living, assisted living, or memory care. She is available to meet with seniors and families either virtually or in-person. Assisted Living Locators FREE services include:
- Easy-to-use, online Assessment Tool, to give quick insight to appropriate senior housing
- In-take interview by phone, video technology, or in person to learn how to best serve you
- Tours of qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care and adult family homes
- Status updates on visitation and acceptance of move-ins for assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in your area
- Home care support with network of leading regional home care agencies; whether to ensure a safe home environment for seniors or to help with the activities of daily living
- Dedicated local resources for seniors and families such as eldercare attorneys, skilled home health, moving companies and hospice
- Guidance throughout the entire decision-making process.
“Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information,” said Lunn. “Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care.”