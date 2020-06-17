Early warnings save lives during natural disasters, and a Pontotoc County nonprofit is offering a completely free service to keep folks safe.
Code Red is program that calls residents when a severe thunderstorm, tornado, or flash flood is headed their way.
“The system calls automatically if threatening weather is approaching, and it’s very geographically accurate,” said John Byers, Community and Economic Development Director for Three Rivers Planning and Development District, which is providing the service.
Unlike some services which charge a fee, Code Red costs residents nothing. It’s paid for by tax dollars. Three Rivers pays half the cost for each of the eight counties it serves, and the counties pay the other half.
According to Byers, Code Red is more specific than some other services, particularly older means of issuing warnings, like sirens.
“It calls only those residents in the direct path of the severe weather, because it’s based on the polygons issued by the National Weather Service,” Byers said. Polygons are the multi-sided shapes seen on a display that indicate the truest, most accurate threat area.
People in Sherman, for example, won’t be wakened in the night with a call for severe weather that threatens only an area far away, like Buckhorn, Byers said.
Even though it’s free, with no contract or strings attached, and folks can cancel anytime, only about half the households in Three Rivers’ eight-county area utilize Code Red, Byers said. People might mistakenly think they’ll be put on some kind of mailing list, or be stuck with something they don’t want, Byers said. Or, perhaps they simply haven’t heard about the service, even though it’s been operational since 2012.
“Code Red grew out of a response to the deadly tornadoes that hit in 2011, including the one that devastated Smithville,” said Byers. Some counties have found other, helpful uses for the Code Red System, including issuing Amber and Silver Alerts.
“We always recommend that a person have numerous means of receiving weather warnings, such as radio, television, etc., and Code Red is a great tool, to use alongside others, to stay weather-aware,” said Byers. “At the very least, it will call and hopefully get a person’s attention if severe weather is headed directly their way.”
It’s easy to sign up for Code Red. Just visit the Three Rivers website, at trpdd.com, and follow the link for Code Red along the top of the screen, or simply call the office, at (662) 489-2415 and provide your name, address and phone number. Folks can also stop by the Three Rivers office, at 75 S. Main St. in Pontotoc, and fill out a short registration form.