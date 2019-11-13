The monthly Lunching With Books meeting is Thursday, November 14, 2019, at noon. Guest author is Jessica Starks, author of The Lunching Calendar.
As guests are gathering, there will be musical entertainment provided by the Pontotoc Music Club and refreshments will be provided by the Pontotoc Health and Rehab and Friends of the Library.
Immediately following the program The Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting.
New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are only $10.
There is also a special event coming on Tuesday, November 19 from 10-11:30 you may come and go at a Pontotoc Authors Book Signing event. The guest authors are Lorrie Caldwell Bod,Carl Purdon, Jessica Starks and Brent Teague. Personalized signed books make great gift ideas. The Friends of the Library is sponsoring the event and music will be provided by Small Town music School instructor Gregg Russell.
The Library will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday Nov. 30.
When you visit the Library, be sure to check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale, including: hardbacks $1; softbound$.50; other paperbacks $.25 and children's books for only 10 cents. These books are located just inside the main library entrance.
Pontotoc County Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9-1.
Computers and copiers are available for public use.
Free Wi-fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Please come see all the things your library has to offer.