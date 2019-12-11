The Friends of the Library and Library staff want to thank everyone who helped with the soup supper on Christmas Parade night and those who attended as well.
The Dec.12 Lunching with Books noon Program will feature Dr.Joe Edd Morris as the guest author reviewing his book The Prison. Pontotoc Women’s Club will host the event. Music will be provided by the Pontotoc Music Study Club.
Immediately following the program The Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting.
The Children’s Story Hour is at 10 a.m. each Wednesday.
The Library will be closed for Christmas Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25 and for New year’s Day January 1, 2020.
When you visit the Library, be sure to check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale, including: hardbacks $1; softbound$.50; other paperbacks $.25 and children's books for only 10 cents. These books are located just inside the main library entrance.
Pontotoc County Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9-1.
Computers and copiers are available for public use.
Free Wi-fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Please come see all the things your library has to offer.