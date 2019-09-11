The monthly Lunching with Books meeting is Thursday, September 12, 12 noon. Guest author is John Floyd, author of The Barrens. As guests are gathering there will be musical entertainment provided by the Pontotoc Music Club and refreshments will be provided by Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Immediately following the program the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting.
New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are only $10.
The Summer Reading program had a wonderful success and great attendance. Thanks to all who made this possible.
When you visit the library, make sure you check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50; other paperbacks .25; and children's books for only .10. These are located just inside the main entrance.
Library hours are Mon. - Thurs. 9 to 6; Fri. 9 to 5; and Sat. 9 to 1. Computers and copiers are available for public use. Free Wi-Fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-Books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Come and see all the things your library has to offer.