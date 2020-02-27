The Friends of the Library have their monthly meeting immediately following the Lunching With Books program the second Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, March 12.
New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are only $10.
When you visit the library, make sure you check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50; other paperbacks .25; and children's books for only .10. These are located just inside the main entrance.
Library hours are Mon. - Thurs. 9 to 6; Fri. 9 to 5; and Sat. 9 to 1. Computers and copiers are available for public use. Free Wi-Fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-Books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Don’t forget to check out the Children’s Story Hour each Wednesday at 10 a.m. The children listen to a story and do a craft.
Come and see all the things your library has to offer.