The monthly Lunching with Books meeting is Thursday, January 9, 12 noon. Guest author is Molly May, author of My Crowning Achievement.
May is a former Miss Dixie, Miss MSU, Miss Maroon and White and four time top four contestant in Miss Mississippi among other titles.
More importantly, she is the youngest person in the sate to have had a double mastectomy. Her books will be available at the luncheon. If you would like to reserve a signed copy, please call the library at 489-3960. A portion of all sales go to the Batson Children’s hospital in Jackson and LeBonheur in Memphis. May has also started a nonprofit entitled Caps That Care.
As guests are gathering there will be musical entertainment provided by the Pontotoc Music Club and refreshments will be provided by Town and Country Garden Club. Immediately following the program the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting.
New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are only $10.
When you visit the library, make sure you check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50; other paperbacks .25; and children's books for only .10. These are located just inside the main entrance.
Library hours are Mon. - Thurs. 9 to 6; Fri. 9 to 5; and Sat. 9 to 1. Computers and copiers are available for public use. Free Wi-Fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-Books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Come and see all the things your library has to offer.