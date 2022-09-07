The passing of local philanthropist, sports enthusiast, and businessman Jimmy Wider took everybody by surprise last week.
Close friends of Wilder's, many of whom shared time with him on the athletic field, were among those first to hear of his passing, and all had fond words about their late teammate.
Bobby McGee played football with Wilder at Pontotoc High School in 1973, and he ran track with him when the Warriors went to the state meet.
"He was just crazy fast," said McGee, who, like everyone in Pontotoc, was shocked to hear of Wilder's passing. "He was a special athlete, and man excpetional among his peers. He stood out. He was an incredible man in every aspect."
Dr. Steve Montromery was a chidhood friend of Wilder's, and the two pumped iron together as youngsters bucks.
"He and I used to work out together during the summer months, in his carport, when we were home from college," said Montgomery. "That was in the day when there were no weight rooms or gyms in town, so Jimmy decided to make a weight bench, and then he decided to make a lat pull down machine which he did in about a day at his father’s welding shop. To my knowledge that was his first exercise machine that he made."
Pontotoc head football coach Jeff Carter also had high regard for Wilder.
“Jimmy was the first to show up and the last to leave,” said Carter, who was a personal friend of Wilder’s, in addition to using his equipment in the Warriors’ weight room.
“He worked constantly, and he ran a class operation,” said Carter. “ I can’t say enough good things about Jimmy. He employed several of our kids at his business. He helped us in numerous ways, including donating our racks (for weights) as well as repainting our plates (weights) and helping with our scoreboard. He was a good business man and a good man, in general. He knew that if you’re not strong, you’re not going to be good at sports, so he made sure we had what we needed to be strong.”
Head football coach at South Pontotoc Rod Cook also knew Wilder and was grateful for his involvement in high school sports.
“Jimmy was a big supporter of the MHSAA and powerlifting,” said Cook. “He was a well-respected man and his contributions are deeply appreciated.”
Coach Mike Bain, who led the Warriors to 50 state titles and countless other accolades in track and field, said that Wilder’s generosity surprised even him.
“When I first started at Pontotoc, Jimmy came to me and asked me what I needed for the track program, and he provided it, and didn’t charge a dime,” said Bain. “He even put it in school colors.”
“He had a tremendous love for athletes in Pontotoc County, and he happened to be in a business where he could support that love, and he did, very generously.”
Bain’s love for track & field athletes is well known, but he said that Wilder came along just before his coaching tenure started.
“I understand he was a tremendous track athlete, and very fast, and I wished I could have coached him,” said Bain.
Pontotoc archery coach, Kyle Walker, knew Wilder well, and said he was an exemplar of community spirit.
“Mr. Jimmy was a staple of this community, and he always had time to talk to people, and to listen and help,” said Walker, who graduated high school with Wilder’s nephew, John Richard Stephens.
“If there was anything he loved, it was contributing to Pontotoc athletics,” said Walker. “He made his product affordable to all schools, in order to help athletes, and it was top-tier equipment,” said Walker. “If the church, or the school, or anybody needed anything, he was there. He understood that he was blessed, and he was there to take care of others.”
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was a friend of Wilider's. Favre played 20 NFL seasons. He was a three-time league MVP as well as a Super Bowl champion, and he had high praise for Wilder, who outfitted his personal weight room at his home near Hattiesburg.
"Jimmy was such a good person, who cared about people, and, in particular, the communities of Mississippi," said Favre, a USM alumus and among many high-profile athletes Wilder served. "He furnished gyms across this state, no matter how big or how little--it made no difference," said Favre. "He (Jimmy) was a class act, and loved helping others."
Favre ended with a personal sendoff: "You will be missed, my friend."
