Pontotoc County saw some of the most frigid temperatures of the winter last week with wind chills dipping down into the teens and staying there for some three days.
Both Thursday and Friday the temperatures struggled to reach the freezing point while wind chill values stayed in the teens.
And even in the afternoon on Friday ice that was frozen in any dishes did not thaw out. The rain that fell on Wednesday night drained off and the streets dried which kept the roads from being treacherous for travel on Thursday morning.
Temperatures moderated over the weekend and for the first part of the week, and become more seasonable for the reset of this week with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s as January closes out Monday.
Spring like weather will be ushered in Tuesday with the first of the month and most lows will be almost as warm as the highs were last week with showers coming and going.
January started with temperatures near the 80 degree mark on the first day of the month and it will end with the temperature being almost half that on Monday.
Temperatures were as follows: January 1, high 78-low 47 and it rained; 2, 48/26 and it rained; 3, 32/25and it was cloudy; 4, 47/35 and it was partly cloudy; 5, 60/35 and it was partly cloudy; 6, 37/20 and it rained; 7, 36/25 and it was sunny; 8, 60/53 and it was partly sunny; 9, 60/26 and it rained.
Over the next five days, from January 20-14 it was sunny and the temperatures were: 10, 49/25; 11, 52/28; 12, 59/39; 13, 65/33 and 14, 58/43.
It rained on January 15, all day long with a high temperature of 50 degrees and rains totaling some 2 to 3 inches and more locally; the low was 35 degrees. The county woke up to snow on Sunday the sixteenth with a high temperature of 36 and a low of 29 after the moisture had passed on through. Monday the temperature was 48 for a high and 27 for a low and rebounded under the su shine on Tuesday, January 18 to 58 with a low of 47.
Wednesday, January 19 the temperatures were spring like getting up to 67 degrees with the rainy skies that turned to stormy with lightening and heavy rain on Wednesday night.
Then the arctic chill set in plummeting temperatures to 28 degrees and wind chill values in the teens. Thursday high was 31 and the low was 20 with wind chills in the low teens under partly cloudy skies. Friday’s clear blue skies allowed the mercury to hit 34 with a wind chill of 31. Low temperature Friday was 19 with wind chills in the single digits at 9 degrees. Saturday the temperatures climbed above freezing under sunny skies with a high temperature of 40 but the nightly temperatures dropped to 20. Sunday saw sunny skies as well with temps topping the mid 50s and nightly low at 27. Monday the mercury rose to 54 degrees with the low at 38 and Tuesday the temps struggled to make the mid forties, dipping to the low 20s at night. The rest of the week will see high in the 40s and lows in the 20s, except for Thursday where the high is expected to be 50.