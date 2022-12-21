Pontotoc is about to experience some of the coldest weather we have had since last January. It will be bitterly cold over the days beginning tomorrow night, December 22 through the day after Christmas.
Forecasters are saying that the temperatures will go down to two degrees tomorrow night December 22. They will not rise above freezing again until the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26.
Because of this, residents need to look now to make sure your water won’t be frozen during Christmas.
A local contractor said there are several things you can do to keep water flowing that will keep you from expensive pipe repairs as well as not having running water in your house for Christmas.
He said you should make sure your house is underpinned. That means if your house is not on a concrete slab, but rather on a cinder block foundation there is air flowing underneath it and you need to put pieces of wood or tin up to your house to block off the wind. Use cinder blocks or bricks to hold the wood or tin into place.
Even if you do have a brick home on a concrete foundation, you need to go around and shut the little metal doors that are built into the metal mesh air vents, if they don’t come down any more, block those openings up with wood or tin.
He said that all outside hydrants should be wrapped up and covered well because those will freeze and burst first because of exposure to the air.
When the temperature begins to fall below freezing on Thursday night you need to be extra vigilant. He advised that you should leave water dripping at a slow stream in the faucet that is farthest from where your water line comes into the house. He said that a bathtub faucet is ideal because it is usually at the end of the line. He said to leave both hot and cold water dripping in a stream, not just a little drip.
“It is important to keep water flowing because moving water won’t freeze,” he said.
This should be done from Friday until Monday all the time, because not only are the temperatures going to be low, but the wind will be blowing as well.
The temperatures will fall Thursday night with a two degrees air temperature expected and a -7 windchill.
Friday the temperatures will only get up to 18 and will fall back to 9 degrees that night with a 1 degree wind chill during the day and -9 degree wind-chill that night.
Saturday the skies will be sunny but the temperatures will only rise to 26 and fall to 12 on Christmas Eve night with a 13 degree windchill during the day and a 2 degree windchill that night.
Sunday, Christmas Day, sunny skies will still be here and the temperature will go up to 31 and fall to 16 that night. Windchill during the day on Sunday will be at 30 degrees and that night the windchill will fall to 11 degrees.
Beginning Monday temperatures will moderate during the day but be cold again at night for the first of the week. Beginning Wednesday more seasonal temperatures will return with highs in the 50s and lows in the forty. Rain returns for the last three days of the year with a low of 31 on New Year’s Eve.
