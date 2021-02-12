Residents of Pontotoc County are urged to monitor weather conditions beginning today and prepare for icy conditions starting Sunday through most all of next week.
A significant winter storm alert has been posted with accumulations of snow, sleet and ice expected.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s over the next couple of days and then plummet to below freezing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for highs.
Low temperatures Monday will be in the single digits at 8 and Tuesday night temps will be 18. Freezing rain and a wintery mix are on tap for Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday’s highs will be 30 and Wednesday and Thursday snow is expected again. Temperatures are expected to moderate Friday, Feb 19 and then go up from there.
But in the short run, residents should make sure their water is left dripping as well as make sure your pets are well cared for against the frigid temperatures.
The National Weather Service issued the following weather alert this morning, Friday, Feb. 12:
Today (Friday, Feb. 12) and tonight there is a chance of light freezing rain late tonight into Saturday (Feb. 13) over portions of Northeast Mississippi. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday (Feb. 12) through Thursday (Feb. 18) wind chill values will fall into the single digits at times through Wednesday.
Below zero wind chills are possible across mainly northern areas of the Mid-South Sunday (Feb. 14) through Tuesday mornings.
There is increasing confidence in a significant winter storm late Sunday into Monday. Significant accumulations of snow, sleet and ice are possible across much of the Mid-South. Another round of winter weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday. Please refer to the latest forecasts in the coming days for details regarding the evolution of the cold air surge and potential wintry weather.
At noon on Friday Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman said PEPA crews are preparing “best as possible” for whatever weather hits the PEPA service area.
“As of this morning they are talking possible freezing rain, sleet, snow or all of the above,” Moorman said. “We’re doing our due diligence to get ready as best as possible for whatever happens. We certainly don’t want any freezing rain and single digit temperatures will keep whatever falls frozen for several days.”
“But we’ve got our equipment checked and our trucks ready and we’re praying no one will get a lot of ice.”
Pontotoc City mayor Bob Peeples said the road crews are gearing up to salt roads in the event of the freezing weather.
“We have the salt and the trucks ready to keep the roads as cleared as possible,” he noted.
Pontotoc County supervisors are also gearing up for the weather, preparing to keep all the sate aid roads and main thoroughfares salted and slagged with rock.
In district 1 Wayne Stokes said his roads he will work diligently on will be Endville, Old 9, North Road and Clayton Road. “We will salt all the bridges and work all we can. If it snowy we will try to blade the roads off.”
In district 2 Mike McGregor said the main arteries he will be working on will be Cane Creek Road, Wells Road, Friendship, Gilmer and Thaxton Roads.
“Sunday afternoon I’m going to salt all the bridges in my district,” McGregor said. “I’m loaded up and ready.”
In district 3 Brad Ward said he would be mainly watching Palestine, Antioch and South Pontotoc Roads.
“Please be careful,” he advised. “And please be patient. We can’t get all the roads all at one time, and if the ice and snow continues to fall, it will mean we will have to go back and do them again. So please drive carefully.”
In the fourth district Ernie Wright said he would be watching Highway 6, Longview Road, Kings Highway and Pontocola Road.
“I just want to stress for everyone to stay safe and not get out and drive unless it is an absolute emergency while the ice and snow is on the roads. Our goal is to help you travel, but please limit it if you can at all,” Wright said.
District five supervisor Dan McKnight said he would be keeping an eye on Topsy Road, Pontotocola Road and Macedonia Roads. “Please drive slow and drive carefully,” McKnight stressed.