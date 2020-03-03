First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc is pleased to announce the Wednesday noontime Lenten Luncheon Series, a long-standing ecumenical community event, which will begin on Ash Wednesday, February 26th. Ministers from area churches will share devotional thoughts for the season of Lent.
Please remember to bring your own sack lunch; drinks of tea, coffee, or water, and desserts will be provided by the local church whose minister is speaking on the respective dates. The theme is from “Ashes to Resurrection”.
Our slate of Wednesday dates and speakers are as follows: March 4-Rev. Gloria McKinney-Usher Valley UMC; March 11-Rev. Craig Jones-Maple Drive Prebyterian Church; March 18-Rev. Corey Collins-Fairview UMC; March 25-Rev. Ken Hester-First Baptist Church; April 1-Father Tim Murphy-St. Christopher Catholic; April 8-Rev. Brad Hodges-First UMC & Ebenezer UMC.
The community is invited to join in these special days for fellowship and spiritual reflection.