Construction of a frontage road along Highway 278 four lane just east of Walmart in Pontotoc is underway and going smoothly.
The frontage road, which will be eight-tenths of a mile long, will link Five Star Road to access on the eastbound lane of Highway 278. Five Star Road is located behind the Walmart property and access to the four lane will be along the east side of Goodwin Chiropractor Clinic.
“Construction is moving along pretty fast, we expect it to be completed in June,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.
Pontotoc Aldermen awarded the $1,063,188.82 road construction contract to M & N Excavators, Inc., of Oxford in January 2020.
“The bid came in $37,000 below estimated cost and we’ve got $450,000 in grant monies to help finance the cost of the frontage road,” Peeples said.
Peeples said completion of the frontage road will initiate a boom of business development for properties in that area.
One hotel has already verbally committed to build on the frontage property and city officials are hoping the frontage road will lure construction of other hotels, restaurants and businesses.
“This is an exciting step and opportunity for the city of Pontotoc to attract multiple businesses,” Peeples said.
“Plus, that frontage road will be a much needed thoroughfare used by Southern Motion factory workers and Walmart customers.”
The city will finance construction of the frontage road with city funds, which will include a $300,000 grant from ARC, a $150,000 Small Municipalities grant and a $300,000 loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Mayor Peeples said that hotel developer Chance Evans, of Hattiesburg, owns approximately 10 acres adjoining the frontage road and a local real estate developer is eyeing development of a strip mall on property he owns just east of the Walmart property.
“I talked with Mr. Evans again a week ago and he’s still firmly committed to building in Pontotoc,” Peeples said. “He’s just waiting on the frontage road to be completed so he can get his elevations and get going with his plans."