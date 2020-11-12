Pontotoc County Farm Service Agency director Ross Loftin reminds farmers and farm landowners (eligible voters) in this year’s Pontotoc County FSA Committee election that the candidates are current Committee member Tracy Huey from the Friendship area and Terry Pitts from the Cherry Creek area. Ballots were mailed November 2nd to eligible voters in this Local Administrative Area Two. LAA-2 includes the communities of Ecru, Endville, Cherry Creek, Hurricane, Thaxton, Buchanan, Turnpike and Longview. Voters are encouraged to vote for the candidate of their choice and return or mail voted ballots to the FSA office in Pontotoc located at 190 Hwy 15 South no later than December 7th in order to be counted. The Pontotoc County Committee is the farmer-elected group representing the interests of farmers, farm landowners, and ranchers in Pontotoc County in the administration of USDA Farm Service Agency programs and services.
Loftin also reminds livestock, row crop, and specialty crop producers of the ongoing signup period for the Coronavirus Financial Assistance Program (CFAP) Two program for 2020. This program provides assistance to producers of most crops commercially produced in 2020 with sales prices adversely affected by the coronavirus. Producers should visit their FSA office before December 11, 2020 to certify their livestock or specialty crops. Producers and landowners with a share interest in row crops only need to sign the application for their acreage.
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by visiting the local FSA office.