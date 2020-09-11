Lee/Itawamba and Pontotoc County Farm Service Agency director Ross Loftin says farmers are reminded of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program- Plus (WHIP+) assistance to producers who suffered crop losses due to excessive moisture and other eligible causes of loss in 2018 and 2019. Producers who suffered losses because of excessive moisture, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms, or wildfires may apply for assistance through the WHIP+. Documentation must be submitted showing that the loss was due to a qualifying natural disaster event. It is anticipated that the signup for WHIP+ may end in the near future. WHIP+ is a yield-based program and provides a higher guarantee than the producer’s crop insurance coverage. Producers who believe they may qualify for WHIP+ benefits should contact their FSA office soon for more information.
In other news, Loftin reminds eligible voters in this year’s Pontotoc County FSA Committee election that the candidates are current Committee member Tracy Huey from the Friendship area and Terry Pitts from the Cherry Creek area. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters in this Local Administrative Area Two in early November. LAA-2 includes the communities of Ecru, Endville, Longview, Cherry Creek, Hurricane, Thaxton, Buchanan and Turnpike. Voters are encouraged to vote for the candidate of their choice and return or mail voted ballots to the FSA office in Pontotoc no later than December 7th in order to be counted. The Pontotoc County Committee is the farmer-elected group representing the interests of farmers, farm landowners, and ranchers in Pontotoc County in the administration of USDA Farm Service Agency programs and services.
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by visiting the local FSA office.